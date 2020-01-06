In late April, Paxful launched the #BuiltWithBitcoin Africa Fund to help equip various regions in Africa to fight against COVID-19. For Nigeria, one of Paxful’s major markets, we’re partnering with Zam Zam Water to gather essential supplies for families in need. Does the name Zam Zam Water ring a bell? That’s right—they’ve been building schools with us since 2017.

A bit about Zam Zam Water

Zam Zam Water is a global humanitarian organization geared towards eradicating poverty by providing access to clean water, quality education, and sustainable farming opportunities. Since July 2014, they’ve raised over $2.4 million, served over 230,000 people, and completed over 90 water projects.

Zam Zam Water’s response to COVID-19 in Nigeria

Since the pandemic started, Zam Zam Water has been working with their partner ServeLead Global on the ground to serve families with essential supplies. For example, they’re working closely with local orphanages and women’s centers to distribute relief packages containing food supplies, gloves, masks, and hand sanitizers to at least 50 orphans and 50 widows in each of the state of Lagos, Enugu, Kwara, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory.

With the pandemic slowing down the country’s economy, many people have not been able to work. For these families in particular, Zam Zam water is gathering food and personal protective equipment to combat the spread of infection.

Your help will go a long way

Having worked closely with Zam Zam Water for the past three years, Paxful knows wholeheartedly that Zam Zam Water doesn’t just lend a helping hand to people in need—they build relationships and create opportunities. They believe that by fostering relationships, we can all come together to bring positive change in the lives of people at a grassroots level.

Let’s do this together: Paxful has already donated 5,000 USD to Zam Zam Water, but we’re not stopping there. We’ll match all donations made to Zam Zam up to an additional 5,000 USD. That means we could be donating a total of 15,000 USD to Zam Zam—but we need your help.

Lend Nigeria a helping hand. Donate today.