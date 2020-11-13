For the last five years, our community has been steadily growing and we know that crypto is changing lives in many ways previously unimaginable. Now through December 15, there’s another reason why you should create a Paxful account: a chance to win a brand new iPhone SE!

How to enter this giveaway

The only thing you need to do for a chance to win an iPhone SE is to create a Paxful account between now and December 15 at 11:59 PM (UTC)! It’ll only take a few short moments of your time.

Create your account now

Your Paxful account will be your passport to easier, faster personal finance. If you’re wondering how our people-powered marketplace is going to benefit you, consider these benefits:

Remember the days when sending money overseas took forever and cost a fortune? Now it only takes a few clicks of your mouse and a small fee.

If your local currency suffers from inflation and you’re worried about your hard-earned savings plunging in value overnight, you now have options to protect your money from volatility.

Do you sometimes dream about becoming your own boss and working from home? You can do so as a crypto trader, making profits by trading at fluctuating market prices.

These are only a few examples of the great things crypto can do for you. If you’re ready to regain control of your money, sign up for Paxful now—especially when free iPhones are on the line!

When the giveaway ends on December 15, we’ll be randomly selecting five new verified users to receive an iPhone SE. Winners will be asked to verify their IDs in order to claim their prizes.

Good luck, everyone!

Official Campaign Rules:

The following rules will be valid in all the campaigns in the community: