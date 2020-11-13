For the last five years, our community has been steadily growing and we know that crypto is changing lives in many ways previously unimaginable. Now through December 15, there’s another reason why you should create a Paxful account: a chance to win a brand new iPhone SE!
How to enter this giveaway
The only thing you need to do for a chance to win an iPhone SE is to create a Paxful account between now and December 15 at 11:59 PM (UTC)! It’ll only take a few short moments of your time.
Your Paxful account will be your passport to easier, faster personal finance. If you’re wondering how our people-powered marketplace is going to benefit you, consider these benefits:
- Remember the days when sending money overseas took forever and cost a fortune? Now it only takes a few clicks of your mouse and a small fee.
- If your local currency suffers from inflation and you’re worried about your hard-earned savings plunging in value overnight, you now have options to protect your money from volatility.
- Do you sometimes dream about becoming your own boss and working from home? You can do so as a crypto trader, making profits by trading at fluctuating market prices.
These are only a few examples of the great things crypto can do for you. If you’re ready to regain control of your money, sign up for Paxful now—especially when free iPhones are on the line!
When the giveaway ends on December 15, we’ll be randomly selecting five new verified users to receive an iPhone SE. Winners will be asked to verify their IDs in order to claim their prizes.
Good luck, everyone!
Official Campaign Rules:
The following rules will be valid in all the campaigns in the community:
- Participants must have or create a verified Paxful account
- Participants are highly discouraged to use multiple accounts to enter as this will result in disqualifying the entry.
- No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.
- Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
- Any portion of a prize not accepted by winner(s) will be forfeited. Winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on winners list which will be distributed upon request and as required by law.
- All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these Official Rules.
- No purchase necessary and must be over 18 years old to enter. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering you agree to release and hold harmless Paxful and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the giveaway and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the giveaway; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the giveaway or the processing of entries.