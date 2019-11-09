The adoption of bitcoin has increased exponentially since its conception in 2009, but the question of who accepts it as a form of payment still pops up in the heads of everybody who wants to be a part of the blockchain revolution and they are often found consumed by the question where to spend bitcoin; this may stem from many being unaware of how extensive bitcoin’s reach is. As the wave of digital currencies continues to rise, more and more businesses are accepting them as a legitimate and accepted way to pay.
Paxful, one of the leading peer-to-peer bitcoin platforms, will start accepting another payment method that will further expand the ways in which you can spend your bitcoin. This can include goods and services such as vehicles, clothing, appliances, real estate, food, and much more.
If you are a crypto holder who’s curious about where you can use your bitcoin, here is a massive list for you to check out!
Car companies that accept bitcoin
If you are both a car enthusiast and cryptocurrency holder, we’ve got some good news for you. The following car companies are now accepting cryptocurrencies as payment in exchange for vehicles.
Web hosts that accept bitcoin
If you are working on a project that involves web hosting services, this might be a good list to consider. Web hosting services allow individuals and businesses to create and post web pages or websites on the Internet.
There are numerous web hosting companies providing technologies and services that now also offer domains and hostings in exchange for your bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
- Hostinger
- HostWinds
- Gandi
- Directnic
- Unihost
- Cinfu
- QHoster
- EasyDNS
- Porkbun
- HostSailor
- Namesilo
- Netcetera
- Chunkhost
Travel companies that accept bitcoin
For those who are interested in traveling, there are some well-known global travel companies that are now offering flight tickets and even hotel accommodations in exchange for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
- Expedia
- More stamps Global
- WebJet
- BTCTrip
- Bitcoin.travel
- Future.Travel
- AirTreks
Airlines that accept bitcoin
Cryptocurrency has also made its way to one of the busiest spheres in the world: the tourism industry. Making a direct booking with your preferred airline and not going through a travel agency is now possible. Some airlines today allow their customers to pay their airfares in bitcoin!
- Norwegian Air
- CheapAir.com
- Destinia.com
- AirBaltic
- Peach Aviation
- Lot Polish Airlines
- Virgin Galactic
Fast-food chains and restaurants that accept bitcoin
The food business is a booming industry throughout the world. Some fast food chains and restaurants across the globe have also entered the cryptocurrency space by accepting bitcoin as payment from their customers.
Banks that accept bitcoin
While this may sound somewhat unusual and contradicting to some—notably because much of the opposition on cryptocurrency comes from this industry—there are still few banks around the world that accept bitcoin. Some banks sell bitcoin, while others offer cryptocurrency-related investments and trading opportunities.
- Fidor Bank
- Goldman Sachs
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Worldcore
- Bankera
- Change Bank
Technology companies that accept bitcoin
Major technology companies have also gotten into the game of cryptocurrency. These companies have started accepting bitcoin as payment in some, if not all, of their products and services. The products include games, movies, applications, and more.
Nonprofit organizations and charities that accept bitcoin
If philanthropy is your thing and you’re interested in helping others achieve projects and campaigns, you can also make donations using bitcoin. These projects can include research, education, science, and more. Here are some of the many nonprofit groups and charities where bitcoin is accepted.
- The Water Project
- Internet Archive
- Red Cross
- Save the Children
- United Way
- Code to Inspire
- BitGive
- Heifer International
- Autism Speaks
Advance Autism Awareness with Bitcoin | The BitPay Blog http://t.co/ZMnCqqq5KY … @autismspeaks #AutismAwareness pic.twitter.com/KAg3SGs6mN
— BitPay (@BitPay) April 30, 2015
- Zamzam Water
- Bitcoinforcharity.com
Theaters that accept bitcoin
Watching your favorite movie or play has never been this easy! Some theaters and cinemas around the world also accept bitcoin as payment for tickets to shows and movies.
- Major Cineplex
- Lionsgate Films
- AMC Theaters
- Cine Multi
- London Theatre Direct
E-commerce websites that accept bitcoin
With the evolving and ever-advancing technology that we have today, almost everything can now be accessed and purchased online. A good avenue to do this is through electronic commerce, which allows consumers to have an exchange of products and services electronically. If you are one of the many people that do almost everything online and are also a bitcoin holder, it’s high time you do your thing online with bitcoin. Here are some of the major e-commerce websites that now accept bitcoin as payment.
The services like Bitplaza enable users to shop easily with bitcoin by giving them an option to order groceries and electronics with bitcoin.
Auction sites that accept bitcoin
Are you a fan of bidding, collecting, and/or buying? There are plenty of auction sites that can facilitate what you need. Here are some of those auction sites that accept bitcoin as payment to choose from.
- Reddit BitMarket
- Bitify
- Tripleclicks
- Ubid
- Bitcoin Trading Forum Auctions
Gaming sites that accept bitcoin
For those who are into playing video and computer games, there are a few major gaming companies now accept bitcoin as payment. While some might not directly hand you their products when exchanged directly with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, you can try making use of gift cards and trading them for bitcoin. Here are just a few of the many gaming sites that you can try.
- Xbox
- Zynga
- PlayStation Network
- Big Fish Games
- Green Man Gaming
Brokers that accept bitcoin
Bitcoin is known as a digital asset with very unique characteristics. One of these characteristics is its volatility. Since bitcoin is experiencing rapid gains and extreme falls, this leading virtual currency is very interesting for brokers and traders as a reliable trading product. Below are some brokers that accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
- FX Choice
- Finpro Trading
- InstaForex
- Turnkey Forex
VPNs that accept bitcoin
VPN, or virtual private network, is known as a network that allows a user to have a secure connection to another network over the Internet. It can also be used to access some restricted websites or even protect your browsing activity from the public wireless fidelity connections and others. If you are into security, you can now buy a VPN using your bitcoin!
Music stores that accept bitcoin
There are also some music stores that allow you to stream music and buy albums using bitcoin. Much like some gaming websites, many music stores do not directly accept bitcoin as payment. However, you can try purchasing gift cards with bitcoin to purchase their products. Here are some music stores that you might want to check out.
- EMWiRES Bitcoin Shop
- Dark Ambient Radio
- Long Player
- Tradebit
- Bittunes
- iTunes
Vacation rentals that accept bitcoin
Who would have thought that vacations can be this less stressful with bitcoin? Going away from home or your safe haven is now even easier because you can book a room or even a resort for your well-deserved vacations using bitcoin. Sounds pretty convenient, right? Here are some places for you to check out.
- Caribound
- VisionApartments
- Vacation Rental Las Vegas
- Ocean Reef Resorts
- Stayawhile
- City Stables
Online Companies that accept bitcoin
Aside from the previously listed companies, there are still lots of online companies that have adopted the function of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Electronic Shops
- Avalancha
- NewEgg
- TigerDirect
- Overstock
- e4btc
- Eyeboot
- FastTech
- Bic Camera
Escrow Companies
- My Bits Escrow Services
- BTCrow
- IBC Group
- Coin Payments
Vape Stores
- Vape Dojo
- 8BitVape
- Mt. Baker Vapor
- Black Forest Vapes
- E-Liquid UK Store
- Fog On The Tyne
- StealthVape
- Vape and Juice
Shopping Stores
Holiday Companies
- Expedia
- Berkeley Travel
- Bitcoin.Travel
- eTravelSmart
- Flyhi.fi
- BTCTrip
- Surf air
- 9flats.com
Softwares that accept bitcoin
- Gyazo
- The House of Nakamoto
- Mediabistro Inc.
- MindMeister Mind
Online Casinos that accept bitcoin
- Cloudbet Casino
- BetChain
- Oshi Casino
- mBit Casino
- Bspin
Poker Sites that accept bitcoin
- Ignition Poker
- BetOnline
- Bovada Poker
- InterTops
- SwC Poker
While this list offers you hundreds of companies and businesses that accept bitcoin in exchange for their products and services, there are still hundreds or even thousands more that weren’t mentioned.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies still have a long way to go before they reach the peak of adoption. There are some countries that are still skeptical about bitcoin’s functions and capabilities. However, there are still some that are openly making use of it as an innovative payment option and a new kind of money.
As bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies increase adoption, the possibility of it becoming a part of our everyday lives in the years to come cannot be denied.
