Partners collaborate to leverage financial inclusion at largest Bitcoin event in Miami

March 17, 2022 – New York, NY – Paxful, a global peer-to-peer fintech platform, announced today a partnership with Mayor Francis Suarez’s Venture Miami office and the Built With Bitcoin Foundation to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to local universities and educational organizations across the City of Miami. The collaboration aims to increase financial literacy and access to educational resources around Bitcoin for minority and underserved communities in the City.

Venture Miami is collaborating with Paxful to grant 500 students and residents of Miami attendance to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference taking place April 6th–9th. Recipients will have the opportunity to participate in the conference’s full agenda, ranging from educational panels and workshops to fireside chats. As an increasing number of schools in the U.S. begin teaching Bitcoin as part of their curriculum, Paxful and Venture Miami believe that offering financial education around Bitcoin is a key component of achieving financial freedom and security.

“Bitcoin is for the 100%, not just the 1% and it’s our responsibility to build educational opportunities that are inclusive of all – no matter age, social status, or income level,” said Ray Youssef, Co-founder and CEO of Paxful. “Together with Mayor Francis Suarez, Venture Miami, the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, we are doubling-down to provide access to educational resources that are shaping the future of finance across the world. Through this partnership, we hope to increase access to knowledge and financial freedom for real people in the City of Miami.”

“The Miami Movement that brought the Bitcoin Conference here was made for Miamians by Miamians—so it’s only right that we make the Bitcoin Conference 2022 even more accessible,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “I want to thank Paxful for helping make that a reality by joining us to give away 500 tickets for this year’s conference.”

George Mekhail, Director of Marketing of BTC Inc. said, “We’re excited to partner with Paxful, the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, and Venture Miami to make Bitcoin 2022 more accessible to non-profit leaders and Miami locals who are interested in driving bitcoin adoption and accelerating hyperbitcoinization.”

Yusuf Nessary, Director of Philanthropy at the Built With Bitcoin Foundation said, “At the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, we don’t just build schools – we build communities. We strongly believe that education is a vehicle towards opportunity and can provide a community with the foundation it needs to thrive. This initiative underscores our commitment to serving individuals who need it most, and we are honored to work alongside Mayor Francis Suarez, Venture Miami, Paxful, and the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to continue to carry out our mission.”

​​​​In 2021, 18% of American adults were either unbanked or underbanked. Financial education remains the greatest challenge for millions of Americans. Just last year, Mayor Suarez launched Venture Miami, a technology think tank working to expand the city’s tech ecosystem. Since the launch of the “How Can I Help” movement, the City of Miami has fostered 81 new-to-market firms bringing with them 1 billion dollars in wages and 1.2 trillion dollars worth of assets under management. Together, the partnership is equipping students and communities in need with greater resources and tools to learn about Bitcoin. Inclusive education drives global adoption and is the greatest means to achieving financial literacy for all.

About Paxful

Paxful is a global peer-to-peer fintech platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling Bitcoin as a means of exchange. Founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, Paxful’s mission is to help everyone have equal access to finance no matter who or where they are. More than seven million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) with almost 400 different payment methods.

About The Built With Bitcoin Foundation

The Built With Bitcoin Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—powered by Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Ray Youssef, Executive Director of the Foundation, alongside Yusuf Nessary, Director of the Foundation, set up the Built with Bitcoin Foundation to provide people with access to education and water. To date, the foundation has built and repaired 8 schools, 7 solar projects, and over a dozen water and farming systems across the globe.

About Venture Miami

Venture Miami is a portfolio team that was assembled by and reports directly to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The mission and goal of the Venture Miami team is to make Miami the “capital of capital” with an innovative technology ecosystem and economy that delivers for everyone. Our five pillars are (1) provide concierge support for funders & founders. (2) connect talent to jobs. (3) meaningfully promote diversity, equity & inclusion. (4) bridge connections between new to market entities and the existing innovation ecosystem. (5) support regional collaboration amongst other local governments, economic development agencies & organizations.

About BTC Media

BTC Media is a Bitcoin media company that works globally from the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, America’s Music City. Here, from their front-row seat in the fast-growing fintech industry, they gather and distribute the information, education, and research that are building the financial systems of the future. Their clients include everyone from tech startups to Fortune 500 financial titans. Like them, they are driven by a vision of money moving faster, cheaper and more conveniently around the globe; of individuals everywhere empowered by financial freedom and security.

BTC Media keeps the world informed through products and services that include Bitcoin Magazine, yBitcoin and The Distributed Ledger, the planet’s most widely read digital currency publications, along with multi-media educational information and services about financial technology. More information on BTC Media can be found here: https://b.tc/.