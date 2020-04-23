Welcome to Paxful USA! As part of one of our biggest markets, our American users were able to trade 18 million USD worth of bitcoin in the first quarter of 2020 alone! For that, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts! We promise to continue working relentlessly to provide a straightforward, safe, and truly global people-powered bitcoin marketplace.

With a wide array of payment methods available on Paxful (over 300 and counting!), buying and selling bitcoin has never been easier. Payments such as bank transfers, cash deposit to bank, online wallet, and cash payment are some of the leaders of the pack, giving the American community the ability to make borderless transactions.

As the American user base grows to over 2.5 million, now is the best time to check out Paxful’s revamped and lucrative Affiliate Program for a chance to begin earning a steady passive income!

For more updates, be sure to join the Paxful American Community on Telegram, where we’ll be hosting BTC giveaway contests—so stay tuned and don’t miss out!