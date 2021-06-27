Fees across the crypto-verse have been a hot topic in recent months. To help reduce the cost of sendout fees, we’ve added Tron USDT (TRC-20) to the Paxful platform.

You can now use both Tron USDT (TRC-20) and Ethereum USDT (ERC-20) when you want to withdraw USDT from your Paxful wallet to an external wallet.

Since Tron USDT and Ethereum USDT use different blockchains, they have different fees. Tron USDT transactions generally have much lower fees, which makes sending USDT more affordable. We recommend all our users to check if your external wallet supports Tron USDT (TRC-20) and use it if available*.

Next time you want to send USDT from your Paxful wallet, you’ll have the option to choose between Ethereum USDT and Tron USDT. As always, you’ll be able to see the fee associated with your transaction before you send it off.

*Helpful hint: Ethereum USDT addresses start with “0x” and Tron USDT addresses start with a capital “T”. Make sure you double-check the address you’re sending USDT to before hitting send!

Note: We support Tron-based USDT, not Tron (TRX).