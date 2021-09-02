Give a gift from the heart and show your wallet some love by joining us for Paxful’s Trade Your Heart Out—a campaign specially designed to bring another heart-pounding experience to your trading journey this month.

Trade at least $25 worth of BTC using the ValentinesDay offer tag for a chance to be one of 50 lovely traders to win back up to $100 worth of BTC. Trade your heart out between February 14, 2021 at 12 AM EST and February 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM to join.

How to qualify for the giveaway:

👉 You must have a Paxful account —it’s never too late to create one if you haven’t yet.

💯 You must be ID-verified —it only takes a few moments!

We’ll be announcing the 50 randomly selected winners on February 22, 2021 and will reach out to them via a direct message on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples—it’s also for crypto enthusiasts, like you, who celebrate their love for Bitcoin! 💘 Start trading right away and bag some BTC before it’s gone in a heartbeat.

Have fun and good luck!

*The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution at Paxful’s sole discretion.

*Employees, officers and directors of Paxful, and all of their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, suppliers, printers, distributors and advertising, promotional agencies, (and their respective IRS dependents, immediate family members [parents, children, siblings, and spouse]) and individuals residing in their same household (whether or not related) are not eligible to participate or win.