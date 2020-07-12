As we near the end of 2020 (finally!), we wanted to celebrate and challenge our users in South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya, who are always setting an incredible standard for the entire Paxful community. 

How to participate

The rules are straightforward. Between October 29 at 12:01 AM for South Africa and Ghana while November 11 at 12:01 AM for Kenya until November 30 at 11:59 PM:

  1. Verify your Paxful account 
  2. Tell us your username
  3. Make as many trades as you can 

Every trade you make will be counted as a separate entry, so the more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! We’ll be randomly selecting 50 ID-verified users each from South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya to receive 400 ZAR, 200 GHC and 2,500 Ksh worth of BTC each in their Paxful Wallets.

You’ve got a whole month to show us how passionate you are about trading crypto. When you’re ready to trade ‘til you drop, head to Paxful.com and start looking for offers! 

Winners from this giveaway

We’re getting excited just looking at how many winners there are for this giveaway! Try and see if you can find your username on it!

Username Country
1. 216ns01003505 Ghana
2. Abaaba Ghana
3. Abdul3 Ghana
4. Abuborsusalim Ghana
5. Almeida19 Ghana
6. Anible212 Ghana
7. Arhin01 Ghana
8. BounceBackCards28 Ghana
9. BTC_FATHER1 Ghana
10. Buju468 Ghana
11. carter3009 Ghana
12. Chantman1 Ghana
13. ClassyProwfish518 Ghana
14. Coinstar777 Ghana
15. croew Ghana
16. Dominic122 Ghana
17. FortuneBitz Ghana
18. FrankNero5568 Ghana
19. Gamsion90 Ghana
20. grownmanCo Ghana
21. Guzman089 Ghana
22. HabibIzadeen Ghana
23. Hafizgh Ghana
24. HighTrembler7474 Ghana
25. ibrymo95 Ghana
26. Imorohuzeiru966 Ghana
27. Ismael5353 Ghana
28. Janssen567 Ghana
29. jeff316 Ghana
30. Justice0Z Ghana
31. Kingkhalifa233 Ghana
32. KobbyRana Ghana
33. kwakubenjamin Ghana
34. Lordknows210 Ghana
35. Lynx_Zamani Ghana
36. Meech5777 Ghana
37. Muhammad77 Ghana
38. Paakow84 Ghana
39. Plute11 Ghana
40. Pumpo247 Ghana
41. RealMuslim38 Ghana
42. REAMCK92 Ghana
43. SafeCoinsTrade Ghana
44. Scrilla96 Ghana
45. Spunkyant961 Ghana
46. Toyceo Ghana
47. Typyort Ghana
48. user96be22a1f Ghana
49. vandetta224 Ghana
50. XenialWels887188 Ghana
51. ruffdon South Africa
52. Kyalan02 South Africa
53. Getbtc247 South Africa
54. bedrockace South Africa
55. RosyStilt647 South Africa
56. blackjesus05 South Africa
57. wrenhinds South Africa
58. Charles57 South Africa
59. Craigfile1981 South Africa
60. deebee001 South Africa
61. Eaustance South Africa
62. Nolundi97 South Africa
63. Miss_real South Africa
64. Wandimi Kenya
65. dama_ Kenya
66. Zawadiduwa Kenya
67. Kelvincalvin Kenya
68. EDKIBA Kenya
69. Aholicshrike869 Kenya
70. TONUIWEST Kenya
71. veez Kenya
72. Benlangat2030 Kenya
73. QueenMurugi Kenya
74. Katungwas Kenya
75. mosee2020 Kenya
76. DreamyHairtail569 Kenya
77. Ongwenke Kenya
78. dukemose53 Kenya
79. Gover_nor Kenya
80. Mutile_Bec Kenya
81. TOTEE Kenya
82. Ndonye1 Kenya
83. Frankiror Kenya
84. CharlesKimathi Kenya
85. K_SIMON Kenya
86. Daktari_KE Kenya
87. Jemesa Kenya
88. utamik Kenya
89. kvosty Kenya
90. [email protected] Kenya
91. Swssy254 Kenya
92. Omach Kenya
93. BTCQUEEN47 Kenya
94. K1_Asili Kenya
95. FULLBEAUTY76 Kenya
96. Hybrid_Index Kenya
97. jobytyga Kenya
98. Everlynemacharia Kenya
99. BitcoinBarbosa Kenya
100.Nellym Kenya
101. Bravian Kenya
102. Henrie014 Kenya
103. realGitonga Kenya
104. Malusha Kenya
105. Linkorir Kenya
106. Symomacha Kenya
107. Didias Kenya
108. okari2000 Kenya
109. kimarrow Kenya
110. Kayquelive Kenya
111. ekirush Kenya
112. Nyakiti9932 Kenya
113. ALEXSES71 Kenya

Congratulations to all of our winners! We’ll be transferring the prizes to the users listed above within the next 7 days.

Thanks for being a part of this contest and setting an amazing standard for the entire Paxful community. If you didn’t win this time, don’t worry—many more exciting giveaways will be coming soon! 