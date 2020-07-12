As we near the end of 2020 (finally!), we wanted to celebrate and challenge our users in South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya, who are always setting an incredible standard for the entire Paxful community.

How to participate

The rules are straightforward. Between October 29 at 12:01 AM for South Africa and Ghana while November 11 at 12:01 AM for Kenya until November 30 at 11:59 PM:

Verify your Paxful account Tell us your username Make as many trades as you can

Every trade you make will be counted as a separate entry, so the more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! We’ll be randomly selecting 50 ID-verified users each from South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya to receive 400 ZAR, 200 GHC and 2,500 Ksh worth of BTC each in their Paxful Wallets.

You’ve got a whole month to show us how passionate you are about trading crypto. When you’re ready to trade ‘til you drop, head to Paxful.com and start looking for offers!

Winners from this giveaway

We’re getting excited just looking at how many winners there are for this giveaway! Try and see if you can find your username on it!

Username Country 1. 216ns01003505 Ghana 2. Abaaba Ghana 3. Abdul3 Ghana 4. Abuborsusalim Ghana 5. Almeida19 Ghana 6. Anible212 Ghana 7. Arhin01 Ghana 8. BounceBackCards28 Ghana 9. BTC_FATHER1 Ghana 10. Buju468 Ghana 11. carter3009 Ghana 12. Chantman1 Ghana 13. ClassyProwfish518 Ghana 14. Coinstar777 Ghana 15. croew Ghana 16. Dominic122 Ghana 17. FortuneBitz Ghana 18. FrankNero5568 Ghana 19. Gamsion90 Ghana 20. grownmanCo Ghana 21. Guzman089 Ghana 22. HabibIzadeen Ghana 23. Hafizgh Ghana 24. HighTrembler7474 Ghana 25. ibrymo95 Ghana 26. Imorohuzeiru966 Ghana 27. Ismael5353 Ghana 28. Janssen567 Ghana 29. jeff316 Ghana 30. Justice0Z Ghana 31. Kingkhalifa233 Ghana 32. KobbyRana Ghana 33. kwakubenjamin Ghana 34. Lordknows210 Ghana 35. Lynx_Zamani Ghana 36. Meech5777 Ghana 37. Muhammad77 Ghana 38. Paakow84 Ghana 39. Plute11 Ghana 40. Pumpo247 Ghana 41. RealMuslim38 Ghana 42. REAMCK92 Ghana 43. SafeCoinsTrade Ghana 44. Scrilla96 Ghana 45. Spunkyant961 Ghana 46. Toyceo Ghana 47. Typyort Ghana 48. user96be22a1f Ghana 49. vandetta224 Ghana 50. XenialWels887188 Ghana 51. ruffdon South Africa 52. Kyalan02 South Africa 53. Getbtc247 South Africa 54. bedrockace South Africa 55. RosyStilt647 South Africa 56. blackjesus05 South Africa 57. wrenhinds South Africa 58. Charles57 South Africa 59. Craigfile1981 South Africa 60. deebee001 South Africa 61. Eaustance South Africa 62. Nolundi97 South Africa 63. Miss_real South Africa 64. Wandimi Kenya 65. dama_ Kenya 66. Zawadiduwa Kenya 67. Kelvincalvin Kenya 68. EDKIBA Kenya 69. Aholicshrike869 Kenya 70. TONUIWEST Kenya 71. veez Kenya 72. Benlangat2030 Kenya 73. QueenMurugi Kenya 74. Katungwas Kenya 75. mosee2020 Kenya 76. DreamyHairtail569 Kenya 77. Ongwenke Kenya 78. dukemose53 Kenya 79. Gover_nor Kenya 80. Mutile_Bec Kenya 81. TOTEE Kenya 82. Ndonye1 Kenya 83. Frankiror Kenya 84. CharlesKimathi Kenya 85. K_SIMON Kenya 86. Daktari_KE Kenya 87. Jemesa Kenya 88. utamik Kenya 89. kvosty Kenya 90. [email protected] Kenya 91. Swssy254 Kenya 92. Omach Kenya 93. BTCQUEEN47 Kenya 94. K1_Asili Kenya 95. FULLBEAUTY76 Kenya 96. Hybrid_Index Kenya 97. jobytyga Kenya 98. Everlynemacharia Kenya 99. BitcoinBarbosa Kenya 100. Nellym Kenya 101. Bravian Kenya 102. Henrie014 Kenya 103. realGitonga Kenya 104. Malusha Kenya 105. Linkorir Kenya 106. Symomacha Kenya 107. Didias Kenya 108. okari2000 Kenya 109. kimarrow Kenya 110. Kayquelive Kenya 111. ekirush Kenya 112. Nyakiti9932 Kenya 113. ALEXSES71 Kenya

Congratulations to all of our winners! We’ll be transferring the prizes to the users listed above within the next 7 days.

Thanks for being a part of this contest and setting an amazing standard for the entire Paxful community. If you didn’t win this time, don’t worry—many more exciting giveaways will be coming soon!