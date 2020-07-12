As we near the end of 2020 (finally!), we wanted to celebrate and challenge our users in South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya, who are always setting an incredible standard for the entire Paxful community.
How to participate
The rules are straightforward. Between October 29 at 12:01 AM for South Africa and Ghana while November 11 at 12:01 AM for Kenya until November 30 at 11:59 PM:
- Verify your Paxful account
- Tell us your username
- Make as many trades as you can
Every trade you make will be counted as a separate entry, so the more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! We’ll be randomly selecting 50 ID-verified users each from South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya to receive 400 ZAR, 200 GHC and 2,500 Ksh worth of BTC each in their Paxful Wallets.
You’ve got a whole month to show us how passionate you are about trading crypto. When you’re ready to trade ‘til you drop, head to Paxful.com and start looking for offers!
Winners from this giveaway
We’re getting excited just looking at how many winners there are for this giveaway! Try and see if you can find your username on it!
|Username
|Country
|1. 216ns01003505
|Ghana
|2. Abaaba
|Ghana
|3. Abdul3
|Ghana
|4. Abuborsusalim
|Ghana
|5. Almeida19
|Ghana
|6. Anible212
|Ghana
|7. Arhin01
|Ghana
|8. BounceBackCards28
|Ghana
|9. BTC_FATHER1
|Ghana
|10. Buju468
|Ghana
|11. carter3009
|Ghana
|12. Chantman1
|Ghana
|13. ClassyProwfish518
|Ghana
|14. Coinstar777
|Ghana
|15. croew
|Ghana
|16. Dominic122
|Ghana
|17. FortuneBitz
|Ghana
|18. FrankNero5568
|Ghana
|19. Gamsion90
|Ghana
|20. grownmanCo
|Ghana
|21. Guzman089
|Ghana
|22. HabibIzadeen
|Ghana
|23. Hafizgh
|Ghana
|24. HighTrembler7474
|Ghana
|25. ibrymo95
|Ghana
|26. Imorohuzeiru966
|Ghana
|27. Ismael5353
|Ghana
|28. Janssen567
|Ghana
|29. jeff316
|Ghana
|30. Justice0Z
|Ghana
|31. Kingkhalifa233
|Ghana
|32. KobbyRana
|Ghana
|33. kwakubenjamin
|Ghana
|34. Lordknows210
|Ghana
|35. Lynx_Zamani
|Ghana
|36. Meech5777
|Ghana
|37. Muhammad77
|Ghana
|38. Paakow84
|Ghana
|39. Plute11
|Ghana
|40. Pumpo247
|Ghana
|41. RealMuslim38
|Ghana
|42. REAMCK92
|Ghana
|43. SafeCoinsTrade
|Ghana
|44. Scrilla96
|Ghana
|45. Spunkyant961
|Ghana
|46. Toyceo
|Ghana
|47. Typyort
|Ghana
|48. user96be22a1f
|Ghana
|49. vandetta224
|Ghana
|50. XenialWels887188
|Ghana
|51. ruffdon
|South Africa
|52. Kyalan02
|South Africa
|53. Getbtc247
|South Africa
|54. bedrockace
|South Africa
|55. RosyStilt647
|South Africa
|56. blackjesus05
|South Africa
|57. wrenhinds
|South Africa
|58. Charles57
|South Africa
|59. Craigfile1981
|South Africa
|60. deebee001
|South Africa
|61. Eaustance
|South Africa
|62. Nolundi97
|South Africa
|63. Miss_real
|South Africa
|64. Wandimi
|Kenya
|65. dama_
|Kenya
|66. Zawadiduwa
|Kenya
|67. Kelvincalvin
|Kenya
|68. EDKIBA
|Kenya
|69. Aholicshrike869
|Kenya
|70. TONUIWEST
|Kenya
|71. veez
|Kenya
|72. Benlangat2030
|Kenya
|73. QueenMurugi
|Kenya
|74. Katungwas
|Kenya
|75. mosee2020
|Kenya
|76. DreamyHairtail569
|Kenya
|77. Ongwenke
|Kenya
|78. dukemose53
|Kenya
|79. Gover_nor
|Kenya
|80. Mutile_Bec
|Kenya
|81. TOTEE
|Kenya
|82. Ndonye1
|Kenya
|83. Frankiror
|Kenya
|84. CharlesKimathi
|Kenya
|85. K_SIMON
|Kenya
|86. Daktari_KE
|Kenya
|87. Jemesa
|Kenya
|88. utamik
|Kenya
|89. kvosty
|Kenya
|90. [email protected]
|Kenya
|91. Swssy254
|Kenya
|92. Omach
|Kenya
|93. BTCQUEEN47
|Kenya
|94. K1_Asili
|Kenya
|95. FULLBEAUTY76
|Kenya
|96. Hybrid_Index
|Kenya
|97. jobytyga
|Kenya
|98. Everlynemacharia
|Kenya
|99. BitcoinBarbosa
|Kenya
|100.Nellym
|Kenya
|101. Bravian
|Kenya
|102. Henrie014
|Kenya
|103. realGitonga
|Kenya
|104. Malusha
|Kenya
|105. Linkorir
|Kenya
|106. Symomacha
|Kenya
|107. Didias
|Kenya
|108. okari2000
|Kenya
|109. kimarrow
|Kenya
|110. Kayquelive
|Kenya
|111. ekirush
|Kenya
|112. Nyakiti9932
|Kenya
|113. ALEXSES71
|Kenya
Congratulations to all of our winners! We’ll be transferring the prizes to the users listed above within the next 7 days.
Thanks for being a part of this contest and setting an amazing standard for the entire Paxful community. If you didn’t win this time, don’t worry—many more exciting giveaways will be coming soon!