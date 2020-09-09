Trading bitcoin is great, but having an even greater arsenal of cryptocurrencies to trade with is even better. To bring your trading experience to a whole new level, here’s a quick reminder that you can now trade Tether (USDT) on Paxful!

Tether (or USDT) is a blockchain-based stablecoin backed by the value of the United States dollar. It’s an excellent means to protect your fiat money from unpredictable price swings and your BTC funds from extreme price volatility. In other words, it’s a way to guard your money.

You can directly buy and sell Tether* using all the payment options available on Paxful—that means you can skip the part where you have to buy BTC first! Your wallet balance will be shown in USD, but you can always change your money into the currency you prefer.

Just a friendly reminder: security deposits are still required to be in BTC. We’re also working on a function where you’ll be able to deposit your funds straight into your Paxful Wallet, so be sure to keep your ears peeled for when that becomes available! In the meantime, you can familiarize yourself with the fees that come with wallet send outs and other transactions on Paxful.

Head to your Paxful account and explore this feature if you haven’t yet! We’re always exploring excellent ways to make your trading experience on Paxful even better, so stick around because we have more exciting updates coming soon!

*This feature is only available for ID-verified users.