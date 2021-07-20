Everyone loves a fun TikTok video, but TikTok giveaways are even better—which is why we’re throwing one just for you! Join our #HelpUsHelpYou giveaway and get a chance to win 100 USD worth of BTC.
We recently joined TikTok to spread the good word of crypto. We love sharing crypto news, breaking down tough concepts, and having fun while we’re at it. By following us, you may learn something cool and even win some crypto along the way.
@paxfulofficial
We’re giving away $100USD to one of our followers this Friday 💕✨ Official rules in the comments 💜 #giveaway #contest #DontQuitYourDaydream
This July, we want to reach 2,000 TikTok followers and if we reach our goal by July 23, we’ll give out 100 USD worth of BTC to one lucky follower.
The rules for our giveaway are simple:
- Follow @PaxfulOfficial on TikTok by 11:59 PM EST on July 23, 2021
- Have an ID-verified Paxful account
We’ll be randomly choosing one TikTok follower on July 24, so be sure to follow us and stay tuned to see who’ll be taking home the prize.
We’re growing our TikTok family and we’d love to have you on board.
Terms and Conditions
- The winner will be randomly selected from our follower list if we have 2,000 followers by July 23, 2021
- The winner will be announced on TikTok and will have 24 hours to claim their prize
- The winner must have a verified Paxful account to receive the BTC
- When the winner has claimed their reward, we will have 10 days to send the $100 in BTC to their wallet on Paxful
- The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion.
- Paxful reserves the right to disqualify entries, cancel or amend any activity or rules at our sole discretion.
- No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.
- Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
- Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. The winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which may be announced publicly and will be distributed upon request and as required by law.
- All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these official rules.