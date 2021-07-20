Everyone loves a fun TikTok video, but TikTok giveaways are even better—which is why we’re throwing one just for you! Join our #HelpUsHelpYou giveaway and get a chance to win 100 USD worth of BTC.

We recently joined TikTok to spread the good word of crypto. We love sharing crypto news, breaking down tough concepts, and having fun while we’re at it. By following us, you may learn something cool and even win some crypto along the way.

This July, we want to reach 2,000 TikTok followers and if we reach our goal by July 23, we’ll give out 100 USD worth of BTC to one lucky follower.

The rules for our giveaway are simple:

Follow @PaxfulOfficial on TikTok by 11:59 PM EST on July 23, 2021

Have an ID-verified Paxful account

We’ll be randomly choosing one TikTok follower on July 24, so be sure to follow us and stay tuned to see who’ll be taking home the prize.

We’re growing our TikTok family and we’d love to have you on board.

