The spooky season is upon us and we’ve been seeing scary decorations on our neighbors’ front yards and horror movies on TV. While these are just a few things that give us goosebumps in real life, Paxful is curious to hear what might have scared you before you kick-started your crypto journey. We’re celebrating Halloween this year with the Unluckiest Trade giveaway, where we’ll be giving away 100 USD worth of BTC to 13 brave souls!

How to join this giveaway

Take a trip down memory lane and recall any moments that sent shivers down your spine when you first started trading. Were you ever worried about a payment that didn’t go through? A trade partner that wasn’t responsive? A seller that took a long time to release coins? Whatever it might be, share your story with us between October 30 at 12:01 AM and October 31 at 11:59 PM (EST) in a few simple steps:

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram Like our Unluckiest Trade giveaway post on: Twitter Facebook Instagram Share your story in the comments

All participants are required to have a Paxful account. Don’t have one yet? Don’t worry! You can create one here.

13 Paxful users who share their spooky stories will be randomly selected to win 100 USD worth of BTC each in their Paxful Wallets.

We’ll announce the winners on Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram at the end of the giveaway period. Ghoul luck, everyone!

Terms and Conditions

Participants must have or create a Paxful account . Only entries submitted between October 30 at 12:01 PM (EST) and October 31, 2020, at 11:59 PM (EST) will be counted as valid. Participants are highly discouraged from using multiple accounts to enter, as this will result from disqualifying the entry. No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted. Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion. Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. The winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which will be distributed upon request and as required by law. All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these Official Rules.

*This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. No purchase necessary and must be over 18 years old to enter. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering, you agree to release and hold harmless Paxful and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the giveaway and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the giveaway; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the giveaway or the processing of entries.