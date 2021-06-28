Sure, trading on desktop and on the mobile app is simple, but what if we told you that we created a tool to make it even easier for you?

Introducing the Paxful Trade Bot, our all-new tool for the everyday trader. This little trade bot can not only help you sift through the thousands of offers available, but you can also use it to complete full trades with just a few clicks. You can even subscribe to new offers, get notified when they go up, and immediately start trading.

Activating the Paxful Trade Bot

Looking to start using the Paxful Trade Bot? First, you’ll need the Telegram app on either your smartphone or desktop.

Next, click this link and then press START. The next step is to sign in to your Paxful account. From there, you’ll have the full functionality of the Paxful Trade Bot—you can trade, manage your offers, fix your account settings, and more.

Now, you can buy, sell, and trade crypto at ease knowing that you’ve got one of the best tools at your disposal. For more information on how it works, you can check out our knowledge base article to learn more.

Sit back, relax, and let the all-new Paxful Trade Bot help you do the heavy lifting.