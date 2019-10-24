Browsing Tag Posts: Press-release

NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Major Milestone, Accumulates 3M Wallets, 800K In The Past 12 Months

Trading increases by 65% with continued volume growth in Kenya + India 

Paxful Press
10/24/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Releases State Of Cryptocurrency Among Millennials And Generation Z Survey  In 2019 

Paxful releases data that outlines the popularity, overall knowledge, and sentiment towards cryptocurrency amongst the Millennial and Generation Z populations in the United States. The survey shows that they believe cryptocurrency could replace traditional banking with 43.6% responding yes.

Paxful Press
09/19/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Alliance between Paxful and CoinLogiq brings 20 ATMs for Cryptocurrencies in Colombia

For the join between Paxful and CoinLogiq, Colombians have access to 20 new cryptocurrency ATMs to buy and sell crypto in a way that is simple, fast, and secure. 

Paxful Press
09/05/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Women are Key to the Future of the Crypto Economy

Paxful planning to expand presence in South Africa. Plans Africa-wide recruitment drive with a focus on women. The global bitcoin marketplace also becomes the first bitcoin peer-to-peer marketplace to launch an app.

Paxful Press
08/30/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful To Expand Access To Bitcoin in East Africa 

Paxful aims to partner with innovation centers, learning institutions and other stakeholders in Kenya and across the region to educate the public on bitcoin and peer-to-peer finance.

Paxful Press
08/21/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Digital currency, a trend that continues to gain strength in Colombia

The use of digital currency is a phenomenon that continues to grow in popularity throughout the world. Curiosity turns into adoption as more and more people find this type of currency to be an interesting and productive way to exchange their money.

Paxful Press
08/16/2019
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Bringing About Positive Change Bit by Bit, Paxful Makes First Cryptocurrency Donation To South African Charity

In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.

Paxful Press
07/18/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners With The White Company To Allow Customers To Exchange Bitcoin Into Prepaid Debit Cards

Paxful and The White Company have partnered to deliver the benefits of global payments to emerging markets, allowing Paxful customers to exchange their bitcoin into Visa or MasterCard prepaid cards in 10 fiat currencies

Paxful Press
06/20/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners with CoinLogiq to Address Remittance Issues in Latin America

The peer-to-peer finance revolution continues to mature in Latin America and Paxful is proud to partner with honest, hardworking companies like CoinLogiq who share in our vision.

Paxful Press
06/18/2019
2 min read
