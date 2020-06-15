Browsing Tag Posts: Press-release
In honor of Youth Month this June, Paxful is shining the spotlight on the opportunities the fast-growing bitcoin economy has to offer the youth.
In the framework of its regional expansion process, Paxful recorded an increase in the volume of bitcoin exchange operations on its platform in Argentina.
Paxful sees India as a center for innovation and is excited to see the growth and contribution Indians will bring to the industry.
This strategic partnership brings Infinito Wallet users a safe and fully P2P way to buy bitcoin through over 300 payment methods at great prices.
To bolster the use of crypto in philanthropic ventures, Paxful’s Africa Fund donates food, PPE, water stations, and more to countries across the continent.
Backing the idea that a triggering event in the traditional financial system will drive people to Bitcoin.
In response to customer demand, Paxful becomes first bitcoin-backed peer-to-peer marketplace to offer gold buying and selling options.
India’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong before and after the ban lift with 2020 being a stellar year for female investors.
Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, announced its partnership with Paxful which is raising the bar for compliance standards for P2P exchanges.