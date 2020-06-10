Browsing Tag Posts: Press-release

NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful adds BiLira token (TYRB) as a payment method to the platform

Paxful announces the integration of BiLira (TYRB), a stablecoin backed by Turkish Lira, expanding their variety of over 300 payment methods.

Paxful Press
10/06/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Enables Tether (USDT) Trading Worldwide, Rolls Out Various Updates

Users around the world can now trade USDT on Paxful platform, add bank account details, and send Bitcoin through username.

Paxful Press
09/29/2020
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Breaks Ground On Fourth School in 100 School Initiative To Bring Quality Education Centers To Emerging Countries

The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.

Paxful Press
09/17/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Expands Beyond Bitcoin, Adds Tether to its Platform

Users can now convert BTC to USDT to protect their funds from volatility with trading function in the development.

Paxful Press
09/09/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Boosts Operations in Nigeria by Expanding Local Footprint

It has plans to strengthen operations in the country with a physical presence in Lagos which will be manned by employees dedicated to the Nigerian market.

Paxful Press
09/07/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
New Survey Reflects More Than 73% of Argentines Believe Crypto Is The Most Effective Saving Mechanism

Argentina’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong with citizens turning to digital assets as a way to hedge against inflation.

Paxful Press
08/28/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
New Data Reflects That Despite Pending Regulations in Russia Peer-to-Peer Trading Is Thriving

Paxful reveals insights into the Russian market, which shows a growing interest in bitcoin to combat inflation amid the pandemic in the country.

Paxful Press
07/30/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful celebrates its 5th Year — Reveals Hitting $4.6 Billion USD In Volume and Reaching 4.5 Million Registered Wallets

Entering its 5th year in the industry, Paxful hits major milestones since inception.

Paxful Press
07/14/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful and OKEx Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Easy Access and Liquidity to Global Communities

Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for OKEx, providing diverse payment methods for buying bitcoin to OKEx’s global user base.

Paxful Press
06/16/2020
3 min read
