Paxful Partners with BlockCard To Offer A Crypto Debit Card

In response to user demand, Paxful offers a BTC-USD debit card giving them a solution to financial restraints.

Paxful Press
11/02/2020
2 min read
Global Crypto Marketplace Paxful Partners with African Start-up, Uhuru Wallet, To Ease Money Transfers

The partnership with Uhuru will help encompass this vision and provide easy access to the crypto economy for users in Southern Africa.

Paxful Press
10/28/2020
3 min read
Paxful Highlights Security and User Education Can Boost Trust in Crypto

In acknowledging Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Paxful is highlighting the importance of security awareness amongst users when trading in digital currency.

Paxful Press
10/20/2020
3 min read
Paxful Teams Up With South Korean Cryptocurrency Giant Bithumb Global

Paxful will provide a fiat channel for Bithumb customers giving access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.

Paxful Press
10/16/2020
2 min read
Paxful Expands in Turkey, Partners With BiLira (TRYB) and Cointral

Paxful sees limitless potential for crypto adoption in the country as it aims to expand its local footprint and help Turkish users connect with the global digital currency space.

Paxful Press
10/13/2020
3 min read
Paxful Allows Users to Redeem Mobile Points for Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT)

Users in Kenya can use their mobile points to buy and sell cryptocurrency at their own rates.

Paxful Press
10/09/2020
2 min read
Alliance between Cointral and Paxful Provides Easy Crypto Access and Liquidity in Turkey

The partnership will integrate the Paxful Kiosk onto the Cointral platform, giving its users access to diverse payment methods for crypto purchases.

Paxful Press
10/09/2020
2 min read
Paxful and Transfero Joined Forces to Introduce BRZ Token to P2P Trading

Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using a Brazilian Real pegged stablecoin Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ).

Paxful Press
10/07/2020
2 min read
Paxful Strengthens Crypto Transactions With the Addition of the Naira Token (NGNT)

 Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT, a Naira pegged stablecoin.

Paxful Press
10/07/2020
2 min read
