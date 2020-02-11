Browsing Tag Posts: Press-release
In response to user demand, Paxful offers a BTC-USD debit card giving them a solution to financial restraints.
The partnership with Uhuru will help encompass this vision and provide easy access to the crypto economy for users in Southern Africa.
In acknowledging Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Paxful is highlighting the importance of security awareness amongst users when trading in digital currency.
Paxful will provide a fiat channel for Bithumb customers giving access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.
Paxful sees limitless potential for crypto adoption in the country as it aims to expand its local footprint and help Turkish users connect with the global digital currency space.
Users in Kenya can use their mobile points to buy and sell cryptocurrency at their own rates.
The partnership will integrate the Paxful Kiosk onto the Cointral platform, giving its users access to diverse payment methods for crypto purchases.
Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using a Brazilian Real pegged stablecoin Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ).
Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT, a Naira pegged stablecoin.