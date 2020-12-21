Browsing Tag Posts: Press-release

NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful partners with Sauti Sol to reach more users in the country, after recording 60,000 new users in Kenya

This partnership aims to increase nationwide brand awareness, education on bitcoin, and activities around the #BuiltWithBitcoin social good initiative.

Paxful Press
12/21/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Integrates MoonPay to the Platform

Paxful continues to deliver a seamless user experience by adding MoonPay, its first global credit card processor for automated payments.

Paxful Press
12/18/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Strategic Partnership with BitLipa

Acting as a fiat on-ramp to the Paxful platform, BitLipa users can now buy and sell Bitcoin and Tether with direct deposits from the BitLipa app.

Paxful Press
12/10/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Adds Carbon as a Payment Method to the Platform

With this partnership, Paxful users can now make payments on the Carbon app, while Carbon customers can trade digital assets via the crypto on-ramp.

Paxful Press
12/08/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
More Brits buy cryptocurrency as the Pandemic and Brexit take their toll

The survey reveals that the hint of a possible recession is causing Brits to question traditional banks and consider the future of digital assets.

Paxful Press
11/19/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful supports the fight against human trafficking, sponsors ATCC

Paxful joins the Anti-human Trafficking Cryptocurrency Consortium to facilitate data exchange and help develop red flags and industry best practices.

Paxful Press
11/18/2020
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Pencils of Promise Joins Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin Initiative

Pencils of Promise will become a beneficiary of our Built With Bitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.

Paxful Press
11/12/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Strengthens Presence in Brazil, Hires Country Manager

The company sees swift growth in Brazil and sets plans for more local partnerships following a recent addition of Brazilian Stablecoin.

Paxful Press
11/10/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Adds Bitsika as a Payment Method

With this partnership, Paxful expands its range of payment methods in Nigeria and help more local users be a part of the crypto industry.

Paxful Press
11/04/2020
2 min read
