This partnership aims to increase nationwide brand awareness, education on bitcoin, and activities around the #BuiltWithBitcoin social good initiative.
Paxful continues to deliver a seamless user experience by adding MoonPay, its first global credit card processor for automated payments.
Acting as a fiat on-ramp to the Paxful platform, BitLipa users can now buy and sell Bitcoin and Tether with direct deposits from the BitLipa app.
With this partnership, Paxful users can now make payments on the Carbon app, while Carbon customers can trade digital assets via the crypto on-ramp.
The survey reveals that the hint of a possible recession is causing Brits to question traditional banks and consider the future of digital assets.
Paxful joins the Anti-human Trafficking Cryptocurrency Consortium to facilitate data exchange and help develop red flags and industry best practices.
Pencils of Promise will become a beneficiary of our Built With Bitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.
The company sees swift growth in Brazil and sets plans for more local partnerships following a recent addition of Brazilian Stablecoin.
With this partnership, Paxful expands its range of payment methods in Nigeria and help more local users be a part of the crypto industry.