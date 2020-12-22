Browsing Tag Posts: Giveaways

NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Wishlist Giveaway: Share Your Holiday Wishes for a Chance to Win $5,000

What’s on your wishlist this year? No matter how big or small, let us know for a chance to take money home!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/22/2020
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo For a Chance to Bag $100 Worth of BTC

Let’s add some festive fun to your crypto journeys this season! Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo and get five in a row for a chance to win Bitcoin!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/16/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Trade ‘Til You Drop: Be One of 50 Traders to Win

We want to celebrate our users in South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya. The more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! Here’s how to join.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/07/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Black Friday Giveaway: Here’s Your Chance to Win Back 100% of Your Trade!

The Paxful family is thankful for you and ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang. Don’t miss out on your chance to take home some free BTC!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
11/26/2020
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Game On Paxful: Your Chance to Win New Gaming Consoles and Thousands of Dollars!

You could win a free PS5. Or take thousands of dollars home. Here’s how.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
11/09/2020
5 min read
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
₹10,00,000 Mega Diwali Dhamaka: Two Chances for You to Win Big!

Here’s a mega Bitcoin giveaway for our Indian community as the country lights up with hope, joy, and prosperity. Don’t miss out!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
11/09/2020
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
The Unluckiest Trade: Share Your Spooky Crypto Stories for a Chance to Win 100 USD in BTC!

Did sweat roll down your cheeks when you first traded crypto? You’re not alone! Tell us your story & get a chance to win a prize.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/30/2020
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
#SafeWithPaxful October Giveaway

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and we’ve decided to celebrate in style—with giveaways for the whole month in the name of security!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/16/2020
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Winning Big With a Friend Is #BetterTogether

What better way to show your appreciation than giving your favorite trade partner a chance to win a little extra? Follow these simple steps to join!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/07/2020
3 min read
3 min read