INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoins in South Africa?

A tutorial on buying bitcoin in the rainbow nation

Paxful Team
11/16/2019
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Women are Key to the Future of the Crypto Economy

Paxful planning to expand presence in South Africa. Plans Africa-wide recruitment drive with a focus on women. The global bitcoin marketplace also becomes the first bitcoin peer-to-peer marketplace to launch an app.

Paxful Press
08/30/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful To Expand Access To Bitcoin in East Africa 

Paxful aims to partner with innovation centers, learning institutions and other stakeholders in Kenya and across the region to educate the public on bitcoin and peer-to-peer finance.

Paxful Press
08/21/2019
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Bringing About Positive Change Bit by Bit, Paxful Makes First Cryptocurrency Donation To South African Charity

In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.

Paxful Press
07/18/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2019

Africa conducted 6.5 million trades in 2018 — an average of 17 000 trades a day.

Paxful Press
01/24/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
How Much Is Bitcoin in South Africa?

The value of bitcoin in South Africa is dynamic but Paxful is keeping a close eye on several factors that affect the price to help predict it accurately.

Paxful Team
10/06/2018
5 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
How Bitcoin Helps This African Student Go To School and Pay For His Everyday Needs

Bitcoin is not just nerd currency, it has been making actual changes in peoples’ lives & improving them for better – like helping this African student.

Paxful Team
09/02/2018
4 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Second School From Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water

Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!

Paxful Team
07/24/2018
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
This Third Anniversary is Not Possible Without You!

We are in this together, it has been three years since we all decided that this is money OUR way! #P2PFinance is the future that you hold in your hands!

Paxful Team
07/17/2018
3 min read
