A tutorial on buying bitcoin in the rainbow nation
Paxful planning to expand presence in South Africa. Plans Africa-wide recruitment drive with a focus on women. The global bitcoin marketplace also becomes the first bitcoin peer-to-peer marketplace to launch an app.
Paxful aims to partner with innovation centers, learning institutions and other stakeholders in Kenya and across the region to educate the public on bitcoin and peer-to-peer finance.
In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.
Africa conducted 6.5 million trades in 2018 — an average of 17 000 trades a day.
The value of bitcoin in South Africa is dynamic but Paxful is keeping a close eye on several factors that affect the price to help predict it accurately.
Bitcoin is not just nerd currency, it has been making actual changes in peoples’ lives & improving them for better – like helping this African student.
Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!
We are in this together, it has been three years since we all decided that this is money OUR way! #P2PFinance is the future that you hold in your hands!