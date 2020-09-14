To our Paxful family in Venezuela,

We have always strived to provide opportunities and equal access to finance for everyone—especially the people who need it most. Today, we’re saddened to announce that Paxful will be ceasing operations in Venezuela.

Our mission is to help the four billion unbanked and underbanked around the world and we’re truly heartbroken that we aren’t able to extend this calling to the people of Venezuela for now. We made our best efforts for several months but with concerns regarding the regulatory landscape, we had no choice but to make this incredibly difficult decision.

Starting September 16, 2020 we would like to give you 30 days to withdraw your funds. You will be able to do this without any fees or charges. We’ll be notifying you directly with further details on how to do so. Venezuelan users who have completed address verification that confirms they are living abroad will be able to continue trading on Paxful.

All of our users in Venezuela are important to us and truly believe that each of you has been an essential part of the Paxful community. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to extend our sincerest apologies to everyone who has been affected by all of this. We hope there will be another opportunity to enter the region again in the near future. This is not the end.

Thank you always.