With Bitcoin’s price climbing up to over 23,000 USD per coin at the time of writing, the crypto world is ending 2020 with a bang! If you’ve been on the fence about trying your hands at crypto, now might be the best time—leading cryptocurrency marketplace Paxful is rewarding 1,500 users with a total prize pool of 15,000 USD worth of BTC.

How to enter

Both new and existing Paxful users are welcome to take part in this giveaway. The rules are simple:

Log in or create a Paxful account using this link

Verify your ID

Complete at least one trade of any amount using the BitcoinForAll offer tag

You’ll have until January 31, 2020, at 11:59 PM (UTC) to sign up and trade. The first 1,500 people who complete a trade using the BitcoinForAll tag will receive a reward of between 5 and 100 USD worth of BTC in their Paxful Wallets.

If it’s your first time using Paxful, we’ve included some useful tutorials for you. Check out the videos below to learn how to verify your account and buy Bitcoin!

It’ll only take a few moments to set up your account and start trading. Head over to Paxful.com now for a chance to be one of 1,500 lucky users to take money home!

Terms and conditions