With Bitcoin’s price climbing up to over 23,000 USD per coin at the time of writing, the crypto world is ending 2020 with a bang! If you’ve been on the fence about trying your hands at crypto, now might be the best time—leading cryptocurrency marketplace Paxful is rewarding 1,500 users with a total prize pool of 15,000 USD worth of BTC.
How to enter
Both new and existing Paxful users are welcome to take part in this giveaway. The rules are simple:
- Log in or create a Paxful account using this link
- Verify your ID
- Complete at least one trade of any amount using the BitcoinForAll offer tag
You’ll have until January 31, 2020, at 11:59 PM (UTC) to sign up and trade. The first 1,500 people who complete a trade using the BitcoinForAll tag will receive a reward of between 5 and 100 USD worth of BTC in their Paxful Wallets.
If it’s your first time using Paxful, we’ve included some useful tutorials for you. Check out the videos below to learn how to verify your account and buy Bitcoin!
It’ll only take a few moments to set up your account and start trading. Head over to Paxful.com now for a chance to be one of 1,500 lucky users to take money home!
Terms and conditions
- Participants must have or create a verified Paxful account.
- The giveaway officially ends on January 31, 2020, at 11:59 PM (UTC).
- Only the first 1,500 people who sign up or log in using the designated link and complete at least one trade using the BitcoinForAll tag will receive a reward.
- This offer expires when one of the following conditions is met: when 1,500 people have completed a trade or when prizes awarded have reached a total of 15,000 USD worth of BTC.
- Considering the potential difficulty of using offer tags for new users, we’ll count the trades completed without the tag BitcoinForAll, as long as they’re directed from our given link.
- Winners will be announced on this blog post at the end of the campaign period.
- Participants are highly discouraged from using multiple accounts to enter, as this will result in disqualifying the entry.
- No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.
- Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
- The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion.
- Prizes will be transferred to winners’ Paxful Wallets by February 15, 2021.
- Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. Winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which will be distributed upon request and as required by law.
- All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these official rules.