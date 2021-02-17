Can you feel it in the air? The season of love is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by sharing the love with those around us?

Paxful is holding an exclusive Random Acts of Kindness Day giveaway for you and a loved one! All you have to do is tag someone special in the thread or comment section, tell us what you love most about them, and use the #ShareLoveWithPaxful hashtag. If you want to tell your favorite trade partner how much you love trading with them, now’s your chance!

You’ll need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to enter, so create an account or verify your existing account to join in on the fun. The contest will be held on February 17 and runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM EST. One winner from each of our social media accounts will be chosen to win 100 USD worth of BTC* to share with their special someone.

To enter, tag that special someone and express your love for them on our socials:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

The winners will be announced on our socials the very next day, so grab that chance to tell your special someone that you love them with Bitcoin!

*The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution at Paxful’s sole discretion.