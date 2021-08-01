Start 2021 with a 20% discount. Yes, you read that right: we’re going to reduce external wallet send out fees by 20% starting Monday, January 11, 2021.
|Send Out Amount
|Fee Change
|$0 – $9.99
|0.0001 BTC → 0.00008 BTC
|$10 – $19.99
|0.0002 BTC → 0.00016 BTC
|$20+
|0.0005 BTC → 0.0004 BTC
A refresher on wallet send out fees
We charge a small fee for every send out from a Paxful wallet to an external Bitcoin address. This fee covers the miner fee anaàd maintenance of our secure wallet.
The first five internal send outs to another Paxful user in a month are free of charge. After that, we’ll charge a fee of 1 USD or 1% of the sending amount, whichever is greater, to each transaction.
For more information on our fees, see a detailed breakdown here.
See you on the marketplace!