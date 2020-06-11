Our avid users already know that Bitcoin is much more than just a digital currency—it’s a new way of life. This means placing the utmost importance on not only accessibility, but also ease. Today, we’re excited to announce that users can now send each other Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using Paxful usernames!

To use this feature, head over to your wallet page and click “Send” under the currency of your choosing. Then, simply enter the recipient’s username and the amount you’d like to send. It’s that simple.

In addition, you’ll also have the option of making BTC transfers by visiting a user’s profile page. You will, of course, be able to continue using your Paxful Wallet address for transactions as well.

Part of making our platform truly “powered by the people” is listening to what our users have to say and we heard you loud and clear with this one. Crypto is for everyone and we hope this update brings us one step closer to a world of equal financial access for all. What are you waiting for? Send Bitcoin and Tether using your trade partners’ Paxful usernames today!