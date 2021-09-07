Our crypto community of six million is growing non-stop, so to ensure that you’re getting the best security and trading experience you deserve, we require a security deposit for PayPal offers on Paxful.

A Paxful security deposit, formerly known as a bond, is mandatory for all cryptocurrency sellers to activate their Paypal offer. The security deposit ensures that only authentic offers from bona fide crypto vendors are listed in the marketplace.

To help you better understand how it works, here are some of the important things you need to know:

Your offer won’t be activated if you don’t have enough BTC in your account to cover the security deposit

Paxful security deposits start at as little as 0.005 BTC and may change based on your trading activity

Paxful security deposits are per user and not per offer—they will automatically cover all your PayPal offers at once

You can withdraw your deposit seven (7) days after your last PayPal trade—including successful and canceled trades

You can also withdraw your deposit any time if you don’t have any PayPal trades

How to upload your security deposit

Want to activate a PayPal offer? Follow these three steps to upload your security deposit right away.

Step 1. Login to your Paxful account and click Dashboards. You can manage your security deposit on either your Classic or Vendor Dashboard.

Step 2. On your Dashboard, go to My Offers, then click Deposit on the Security deposit section to upload the entire amount needed. You can also click Deposit on the offer field of one of your PayPal offers to upload the exact amount required to activate it. Once done, a confirmation window will appear.

Step 3. Carefully read the message and click Deposit to confirm the transaction. After that, you’ll receive a notification confirming that your BTC was successfully deposited from your wallet to Paxful’s secure escrow. The amount you’ve deposited will also appear on your security deposit dashboard right away.

How to withdraw your security deposit

Want to pull out your security deposit on Paxful? Simply follow the instructions we’ve listed above, but instead of Deposit, click Withdraw on the security deposit section of your Dashboard and continue until you arrive at Step 3.

For more information about the Paxful security deposit, please read our knowledge base article here. Happy trading!