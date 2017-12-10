The first School “Built with Bitcoin” is now being built.

We’ve teamed up with ZAMZAM water to do this. These guys are amazing, every penny you give them goes to helping people!

“Bitcoin has been known for a lot of things like Silk Road, scams and worse but now the world is seeing how truly powerful and positive bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can be. We are so proud to be sponsoring this first school in Africa “built with bitcoin” and we are inviting everyone out there to join in and help us fill Africa with schools all built with bitcoin. – Ray Youssef, Paxful CEO

Location, Rwanda. MURAMA cell , NYAMATA Sector, BUGESERA District Type of school: Nursery for children from ages 3-6 Estimated date of Completion Early December 2017

For all Updates and Media Please check our public google drive folder