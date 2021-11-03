Africa is hailed as one of the world’s fastest-growing Bitcoin (BTC) markets. Apart from the applications of cryptos, Africans also found promising solutions to the economic and social challenges they’re facing through a powerful innovation called blockchain technology.

This discovery inspired Alakanani Itireleng, better known as “Bitcoin Lady,” to empower the African community with technical knowledge and skills by giving them access to blockchain technology. The vision to harness blockchain’s power in solving Africa’s key challenges led Alakanani to build the Satoshicentre in 2014.

Satoshicentre is a platform created with a mission hooked on digital transformation and innovation. It aims to boost the continent’s market potential by spreading awareness and raising the adoption of Bitcoin and blockchain through crypto education and technology-building support.

This hub serves as a safe place where crypto investors, venture capitalists, blockchain entrepreneurs, and crypto start-ups can create groundbreaking business ideas and get the help, distinct platform features, and digital solutions they need.

Since its inception, Satoshicentre has successfully tapped many African entrepreneurs to maximize Bitcoin and the powerful technology behind it through programs that can help solve the region’s major problems.

According to Bitcoin Lady, one of the platform’s key goals is to “become the biggest Bitcoin hub and co-working space mainly focused on BTC and blockchain technologies.” Paxful believes that these innovations hold promising opportunities for Africa. With that vision in mind, Paxful started to work hand in hand with Satoshicentre to help the continent rise as one of the world’s biggest players in the crypto and blockchain industry.

“Paxful has been helping the Satoshicentre with our mission to educate more people through holding lots of meaningful and informative meetups. They were also able to organize more successful meetups than we have done in a long time,” Bitcoin Lady said.

“We’re also able to reach and educate many Bitcoin and blockchain enthusiasts through online classes, with Paxful’s help in securing a reliable Internet connection for the Centre,” she furthered.

Bitcoin Lady believes that this hub will help fulfill most African entrepreneurs’ ideals in solving the significant challenges faced by the region while creating employment opportunities for thousands of people in Botswana and beyond.

Are you interested in joining the emerging Bitcoin community, exploring blockchain business opportunities, or supporting various innovative digital solutions in Botswana and different regions in Africa? Check out Satoshicentre and be a part of the mission to harness Africa’s digital potential today!