When it comes to trading on Paxful, your security is our number one priority. With features like our secure escrow service, strict verification process, and two-factor authentication—we want to make sure you’re protected every step of the way.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and we’ve decided to celebrate in style—with giveaways for the whole month in the name of security!

Starting on October 16th, we’ll be giving away 1,000 USD worth of BTC* every Friday for the rest of the month (10/16, 10/23, and 10/30) to one lucky user and a friend!

Here’s how you can enter

We want to know how you keep your Paxful account, wallet, and trading space safe and secure! You never know—your tips might be a huge help for users who are just starting out on their trading journeys. To enter the giveaway, all you need to do is follow these three simple steps:

✅ Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

✅ Like this post

✅ Tag a friend and share one of your own security tips using the hashtag #SafeWithPaxful

Share your security tip now and get a chance to win 500 USD worth of BTC* for you and your friend!

*The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion.