We are moving our marketplace release date to the end of the week.

We decided to add a major feature for sellers that will allow offers that are unfunded to be listed and trades to begin. This means that unlike the other escrow markets you can create as many offers as you wish without incurring the risk of depositing the coins necessary to fund the trade.

You will be notified when a trade has been opened with you. You can then deposit bitcoins and after three confirmations will be asked to manually fund the trade. The trade will then proceed as normal, much like other escrow markets. We are working on streamlined UI to provide constant feedback to newbies so they will be guided and feel assured through the entire process.

This all means more and more buyers for you! We are seeing an immense amount of signups of people looking to buy bitcoin instantly.

-Paxful (Peace in Latin)