INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Life-Saving Tips to Managing Financial Stress Amidst the Pandemic

Given the uncertainties of today’s economy, financial burden can affect almost every facet of your life. Here are some ways to beat your money worries.

Patch de Leon
Patch de Leon
09/25/2020
6 min read
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Introduces Tether to Its Platform

We’re constantly upgrading our platform to make your trading experience even better. This time, we’ve added USDT trading support on Paxful!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/25/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
It’s Time to Convert Your Bitcoin Into Tether—Here’s Why and How

A game-changer for your crypto journey is waiting for you on your wallet page. Here’s why you’ll love it.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/24/2020
2 min read
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Is All About Inclusion

The main goal of DeFi is to create open-source, transparent, and permissionless alternatives to traditional financial services. Find out how it works.

Iggi Vargas
Iggi Vargas
09/23/2020
6 min read
6 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Determining the Worth of Bitcoin: 5 Factors You Need to Consider

Like gold, bitcoin follows the rule of supply and demand but there are also other factors that influence its value. Read this article to find out.

Iggi Vargas
Iggi Vargas
09/22/2020
5 min read
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
6 Ways to Set Yourself Up For Financial Freedom

Just like any goal, financial freedom doesn’t happen overnight. Find out the steps you can take to help you achieve financial independence.

Patch de Leon
Patch de Leon
09/21/2020
5 min read
5 min read
comment
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin 101: What It Is and How It Works

Bitcoin (BTC) is the leading cryptocurrency in markets since 2009 in terms of price and market capitalization. Learn more about the basics here.

Patch de Leon
Patch de Leon
09/18/2020
7 min read
7 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Breaks Ground On Fourth School in 100 School Initiative To Bring Quality Education Centers To Emerging Countries

The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
09/17/2020
2 min read
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Built With Bitcoin in 2020 and Beyond

Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.

David Chung
David Chung
09/17/2020
3 min read
3 min read