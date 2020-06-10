Paxful announces the integration of BiLira (TYRB), a stablecoin backed by Turkish Lira, expanding their variety of over 300 payment methods.
Budgeting your income doesn’t always need to be stressful. Here are some tips to help you stay afloat and save money during difficult times.
Bitcoin remittance is growing in popularity because of the speed, ease of use and effectiveness. Find out how you can remit using bitcoin safely and instantly.
This will be your last time typing out your bank account details. We hope this will save some time and hassle in your future trades!
Proof of Work is a consensus algorithm first implemented on Bitcoin to validate transactions on the network. Here’s how it works and why it’s important.
The integration allows Paxful to act as a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for REDOT customers, providing access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.
Starting in October, ID verification will become mandatory for all UK users.We’ll explain what this verification process is and why we enforce it.
Users around the world can now trade USDT on Paxful platform, add bank account details, and send Bitcoin through username.
Francis has always dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was just a little kid. Thanks to the Paxful Peer Program, his wish is about to come true.