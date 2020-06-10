NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful adds BiLira token (TYRB) as a payment method to the platform

Paxful announces the integration of BiLira (TYRB), a stablecoin backed by Turkish Lira, expanding their variety of over 300 payment methods.

Paxful Press
10/06/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
3 Budgeting Tips to Get You Through Difficult Times

Budgeting your income doesn’t always need to be stressful. Here are some tips to help you stay afloat and save money during difficult times.

Patch de Leon
10/06/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Sending Money Overseas Is Better with Bitcoin—Here’s Why

Bitcoin remittance is growing in popularity because of the speed, ease of use and effectiveness. Find out how you can remit using bitcoin safely and instantly.

Iggi Vargas
10/01/2020
7 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Save Your Bank Account Details One Last Time and Share Them in Future Trades!

This will be your last time typing out your bank account details. We hope this will save some time and hassle in your future trades!

Paxful Team
10/01/2020
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Proof of Work and Its Application on Blockchain

Proof of Work is a consensus algorithm first implemented on Bitcoin to validate transactions on the network. Here’s how it works and why it’s important.

Patch de Leon
09/30/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Partnership with REDOT

The integration allows Paxful to act as a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for REDOT customers, providing access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.

Paxful Team
09/30/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for Users in the UK Starting October 2020

Starting in October, ID verification will become mandatory for all UK users.We’ll explain what this verification process is and why we enforce it.

Paxful Team
09/30/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Enables Tether (USDT) Trading Worldwide, Rolls Out Various Updates

Users around the world can now trade USDT on Paxful platform, add bank account details, and send Bitcoin through username.

Paxful Press
09/29/2020
2 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
The Peer Program Is Moving Francis Closer to His Dream of Becoming a Pilot—Can It Help Yours Too?

Francis has always dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was just a little kid. Thanks to the Paxful Peer Program, his wish is about to come true.

Paxful Team
09/28/2020
1 min read
