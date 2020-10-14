NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Partnership With Bityard

We’re proud to be joining hands with an industry leader that hopes to remove the barriers for global transactions & bring financial inclusion to everyone.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/14/2020
1 min read
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Stop Spending Money (and Save Instead!)

Do you find yourself overspending on things you don’t really need lately? Find out how to ditch this poor money habit in five simple steps.

Patch de Leon
Patch de Leon
10/14/2020
6 min read
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Expands in Turkey, Partners With BiLira (TRYB) and Cointral

Paxful sees limitless potential for crypto adoption in the country as it aims to expand its local footprint and help Turkish users connect with the global digital currency space.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
10/13/2020
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
We’ve Added New Filters to Help You Spend Less Time Searching for Offers

Stop the endless scroll—use our new offer filters to discover only offers that best match your needs.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/13/2020
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Our Commitment to Protecting Users From Harmful Entities

We always prioritize the safety of our users. We take security seriously here at Paxful and we ensure that nothing slips through the cracks.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/12/2020
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Allows Users to Redeem Mobile Points for Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT)

Users in Kenya can use their mobile points to buy and sell cryptocurrency at their own rates.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
10/09/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Alliance between Cointral and Paxful Provides Easy Crypto Access and Liquidity in Turkey

The partnership will integrate the Paxful Kiosk onto the Cointral platform, giving its users access to diverse payment methods for crypto purchases.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
10/09/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful and Transfero Joined Forces to Introduce BRZ Token to P2P Trading

Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using a Brazilian Real pegged stablecoin Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ).

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
10/07/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Strengthens Crypto Transactions With the Addition of the Naira Token (NGNT)

 Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT, a Naira pegged stablecoin.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
10/07/2020
2 min read
2 min read