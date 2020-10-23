INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Stablecoin 101: What It Is and How It Can Protect Your Money

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to a real asset like the dollar or gold. Find out how it works and how it can benefit you.

Patch de Leon
10/23/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Why Cryptocurrency and Video Games Make Such Great Partners

Cryptocurrency and blockchain have a lot to offer, especially in gaming. Here’s how they can streamline transactions and make payments secure.

Iggi Vargas
10/22/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Is Bitcoin Dead? Tales About the Times People Said Yes

Is Bitcoin dead? Well, not exactly. Let’s sit around the campfire and listen to a few ghost stories about how Bitcoin has come back to life many times.

Iggi Vargas
10/21/2020
6 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Every Crypto Geek’s Guide to Bitcoin White Paper

The Bitcoin Whitepaper may not be the easiest thing to read, so let’s walk you through its key points and get you ready for your crypto journey!

Patch de Leon
10/20/2020
11 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Highlights Security and User Education Can Boost Trust in Crypto

In acknowledging Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Paxful is highlighting the importance of security awareness amongst users when trading in digital currency.

Paxful Press
10/20/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin Payments are the Future of Your Business

Make your transactions more secure and efficient by accepting Bitcoin payments for your business. Here are some steps you can take to get started.

Iggi Vargas
10/19/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
#SafeWithPaxful October Giveaway

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and we’ve decided to celebrate in style—with giveaways for the whole month in the name of security!

Paxful Team
10/16/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Teams Up With South Korean Cryptocurrency Giant Bithumb Global

Paxful will provide a fiat channel for Bithumb customers giving access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.

Paxful Press
10/16/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How COVID-19 is Revolutionizing Contactless Payments

Contactless payments are going mainstream worldwide in the light of the pandemic. Find out how this can potentially overtake traditional transactions.

Iggi Vargas
10/15/2020
6 min read
