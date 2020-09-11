NEWS & UPDATES
₹10,00,000 Mega Diwali Dhamaka: Two Chances for You to Win Big!

Here’s a mega Bitcoin giveaway for our Indian community as the country lights up with hope, joy, and prosperity. Don’t miss out!

Paxful Team
11/09/2020
3 min read
Send Bitcoin and Tether With Ease Using Paxful Usernames

Trading on Paxful just got even easier. Now you can send BTC and USDT using Paxful usernames. Try it out today!

Paxful Team
11/06/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Adds Bitsika as a Payment Method

With this partnership, Paxful expands its range of payment methods in Nigeria and help more local users be a part of the crypto industry.

Paxful Press
11/04/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners with BlockCard To Offer A Crypto Debit Card

In response to user demand, Paxful offers a BTC-USD debit card giving them a solution to financial restraints.

Paxful Press
11/02/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
The Unluckiest Trade: Share Your Spooky Crypto Stories for a Chance to Win 100 USD in BTC!

Did sweat roll down your cheeks when you first traded crypto? You’re not alone! Tell us your story & get a chance to win a prize.

Paxful Team
10/30/2020
3 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
A Paxful Power Trader Recommends 5 Tips to Stay Safe When Selling Bitcoin

Scammers get scared too. Be on top of your game with our tips to steer out of their way!

Cara Lam
10/29/2020
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Global Crypto Marketplace Paxful Partners with African Start-up, Uhuru Wallet, To Ease Money Transfers

The partnership with Uhuru will help encompass this vision and provide easy access to the crypto economy for users in Southern Africa.

Paxful Press
10/28/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Mining

There are several factors to consider if you want to try your hand at Bitcoin mining. Learn more about the process behind it and how to get started.

Patch de Leon
10/28/2020
6 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
An Experienced Trader Offers Advice About Buying Bitcoin on Paxful

You probably can’t get rich quick with trading Bitcoin, but that’s actually good news. Learn how to buy BTC with one of Paxful’s most trusted traders!

Cara Lam
10/27/2020
4 min read
