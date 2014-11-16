NEWS & UPDATES
1st Bitcoin Happy Hour at Bread NYC was awesome!

What started as a couple of dudes hanging out at a local bar, ended with 16 people having a party.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
11/16/2014
1 min read
1 min read
3 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Coinback.io launched at Money2020 hackathon in Las Vegas

Artur
Artur
11/04/2014
2 min read
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Simplest Way to Accept Bitcoin for your Small Business.

EasyBitz is proud to announce that over 2000 retail merchants worldwide accept bitcoin using our Point of Sale and zero-click system.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/23/2014
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Bitcoin Needs Your Face! ( Video )

We are looking for people to be featured in our “Faces of Bitcoin” video where we show the world that the community is made up of average joes.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/19/2014
4 min read
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What Washington, Jefferson and Franklin would love about Bitcoin

Why would Washington, Jefferson, & others love Bitcoin? For starters, Bitcoin is decentralized & have removed banks as the main financial power.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/11/2014
4 min read
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin Retail Adoption Goes Public

Merchants who accept cryptocurrency transactions gain more visibility than ever before thanks to Living Map & LeaderBoard, which are akin to Google Maps.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/07/2014
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Fixing the Linear Leak: The Real Reason the Bitcoin Price is Dropping

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/06/2014
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
3 Rules for Retail Bitcoin Success

Here are 3 simple rules you should observe if you want the bitcoin payment option in your retail business to be successfully adopted by your customers.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/06/2014
2 min read
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin as a Rewards Program

The first step for your customers to embrace bitcoin is to reward people who pay for goods using bitcoin. You may even get loyal customers in return.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/06/2014
2 min read
2 min read
comment