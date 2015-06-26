NEWS & UPDATES
Bitcoin beats Western Union

Paxful Team
06/26/2015
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Developer diary: building a peer to peer bitcoin marketplace

Planning to build a bitcoin P2P marketplace? We share some of the technical challenges of building BTC software and their solutions.

Artur
06/16/2015
10 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
How I’m $3,108 closer to paying off my College Debt by selling Bitcoin

Here’s how I, an intern with a hefty student loan debt & zero credit, made money by trading bitcoin. Follow these steps & you too can pay off your loans.

Paxful Team
06/01/2015
11 min read
4 comments
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
7 Security Tips Bitcoin Startups Cannot Ignore

Paxful Team
05/04/2015
10 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Risk Free Escrow for Pro Traders!

We added a new feature that allows vendors to create offers without incurring the risk of depositing the coins necessary to fund the trade.

Paxful Team
04/27/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Bug Bounty 1 BTC per vital Security Bug

Are you a cybersecurity expert? We invite you to find weaknesses in our test environment and in return, we’ll give you 1BTC for every major bug you find.

Paxful Team
03/24/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
A Peer to Peer Bitcoin Marketplace for the Mainstream

We’re laying the groundwork for a peer to peer cryptocurrency trading & we welcome everyone, buyers & sellers alike, to try our secure digital wallet.

Paxful Team
03/17/2015
3 min read
comment
NEWS & UPDATES
Simple Smart Contracts

Paxful Team
01/02/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Faces of Bitcoin Open Source Documentary

Paxful is putting together a short film about the people who make up the bitcoin community. If you love bitcoin, you’re welcome to send your video clip.

Paxful Team
11/22/2014
5 min read
