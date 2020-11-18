INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Nigeria: Africa’s Fastest-Growing Market for Bitcoin

Nigeria is a major player in global Bitcoin adoption. But what makes it popular in the country? Find out how Nigerians use Bitcoin in their everyday life.

Patch de Leon
11/18/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for These Countries Starting November 2020

With KYC in place, our honest users can trade confidently with much lower levels of risk. Get verified now and enjoy all the features Paxful provides.

Paxful Team
11/13/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Swing Trading: All About Perfect Timing

Swing trading is a popular approach in crypto, which involves capturing price movements or ‘swings’ over a few days to weeks. Here’s how to get started.

Patch de Leon
11/13/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Crypto Debit Cards: Your One-Stop Payment Method

Crypto debit cards allow you to use your Bitcoin to buy goods and services instead of exchanging it to your local currency first. Here’s how it works.

Iggi Vargas
11/12/2020
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Pencils of Promise Joins Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin Initiative

Pencils of Promise will become a beneficiary of our Built With Bitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.

Paxful Press
11/12/2020
2 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
3 Users From Uganda, Morocco, and Cameroon Share Their Experiences as New Paxful Peers

How does our Peer Program help bring about real change in the way you manage your finances? Read on as we share the inspiring stories of our new Peers.

Paxful Team
11/11/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Keep Your Guard Up: How to Spot and Avoid Bitcoin Ponzi Schemes

Don’t fall prey to a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. Here are the common red flags you need to look out for in an investment opportunity and how to avoid it.

Patch de Leon
11/10/2020
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Strengthens Presence in Brazil, Hires Country Manager

The company sees swift growth in Brazil and sets plans for more local partnerships following a recent addition of Brazilian Stablecoin.

Paxful Press
11/10/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Game On Paxful: Your Chance to Win New Gaming Consoles and Thousands of Dollars!

You could win a free PS5. Or take thousands of dollars home. Here’s how.

Paxful Team
11/09/2020
5 min read
