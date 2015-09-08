NEWS & UPDATES
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of the New York BitLicense

The New York BitLicense can be an obstacle to a startup, but it’s not black and white and certainly not all bad. Here’s our take on the new legislation.

Paxful Team
08/09/2015
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Escape from New York, Why the New York Bit License has outlawed Startup Spirit

Paxful Team
08/08/2015
9 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Cannot Serve New York State Residents

Because of New York BitLicense, we can no longer service NY State residents as a marketplace or as a wallet. Here are steps you should take.

Paxful Team
08/08/2015
1 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Meet the Farmer down under who is helping the masses get their first Bitcoin

Buda Organic Foods, a farm located in Conondale Australia, accepts bitcoin as payment for their products both through their website and in-person.

Paxful Team
08/04/2015
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Clef 2 Factor Authentication Goes Live at Paxful

Clef 2FA is now part of our every level application to upgrade our security. We’re also giving away prizes if you create a Paxful account with Clef.

Paxful Team
07/28/2015
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Satoshi knew.. how bitcoin would enter the mainstream

Bitcoin will show the world that it is not only a viable option to credit cards and every other payment option but the superior choice.

Paxful Team
07/15/2015
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin has just stumbled onto the mainstream Tipping Point

Thanks to our peer to peer trading platform, bitcoin is now more available to the masses but we need your support so newbies can buy their first bitcoin.

Paxful Team
07/10/2015
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Where will the Flood of Bitcoins come from to Feed P2P Blockchain2.0 Apps?

For the vast majority of the population, the only way to get bitcoin now is from centralized conventional bitcoin exchanges & brokerages.

Paxful Team
07/05/2015
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Zero Trading Fees for All Euro Trades

We’ve had a huge response from our European users, that’s why we’ve decided to cut all fees on Euro trades to zero for buyers & sellers.

Paxful Team
06/29/2015
1 min read
