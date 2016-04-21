NEWS & UPDATES
Money 2020 Europe was a Success

The Paxful team was invited to the “Startup Street” event where we met the real players whose businesses have persevered through the storm.

Paxful Team
04/21/2016
1 min read
Paxful is now secured by BitGo

BitGo’s platform has allowed us to focus on our core competency by providing us with the ideal and secure blockchain connection.

Paxful Team
04/21/2016
2 min read
Interview With Paxful: How It All Started, The Future Of Bitcoin And Their New Affiliate Program

Paxful Team
12/31/2015
6 min read
Red Alert: The bitcoin community must unite to scale bitcoin now

Paxful Team
12/30/2015
4 min read
Paxful Gets on NPR and MarketWatch

National Public Radio (NPR) & Market Watch have done a special on BackPage & Bitcoin, where our CEO was interviewed.

Paxful Team
12/21/2015
1 min read
Meeting LocalBitcoins, The Super Chill Pioneers of Peer to Peer Bitcoin Trading

A buddy from New York called & told the Paxful team that he had arranged a meeting with the LocalBitcoins guys. Read the full story here.

Paxful Team
10/14/2015
5 min read
How to Buy Bitcoins by Nat Degenova

Paxful Team
10/04/2015
1 min read
Puerto Rico Imposes a 2% tax on all money leaving the island

Paxful Team
09/09/2015
1 min read
What bitcoin startups have to gain by listening to their users

There are a lot that bitcoin startups can learn just by listening to their users. Here’s what we picked up as we continue to develop our product.

Paxful Team
08/28/2015
4 min read
