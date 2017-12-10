In partnership with ZamZam Water, the first school built with bitcoin in Africa is now under construction.
An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a means of raising funds, normally for a blockchain tech project. Find out how it works and if it’s worth investing in.
On the 1st of August, the bitcoin blockchain split into two creating Bitcoin Cash. Here’s Paxful’s stance on supporting Bitcoin Cash.
BIP 91 is a code that prevents the bitcoin network to split into different chains. As Paxful is using BitGo infrastructure, your BTC will never be lost.
Rockstar front-end ninjas & heavy-duty backend tanks skilled with PHP are encouraged to apply!
How do you buy your first bitcoin? Is the process today as easy as it should be? Here’s what you should know before getting your first BTC.