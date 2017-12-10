BUILT WITH BITCOIN STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Schools Built with Bitcoin in Africa are on the way!

In partnership with ZamZam Water, the first school built with bitcoin in Africa is now under construction.

Ray
10/12/2017
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
BlockNight in Manilla, Phillipines

Ray
09/23/2017
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What are ICO’s and Whether You Should Invest

An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a means of raising funds, normally for a blockchain tech project. Find out how it works and if it’s worth investing in.

Ray
08/17/2017
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s stance on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) after the split

On the 1st of August, the bitcoin blockchain split into two creating Bitcoin Cash. Here’s Paxful’s stance on supporting Bitcoin Cash.

Ray
08/04/2017
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Biggest Myths About Bitcoin

Ray
07/27/2017
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
BIP 91 has Locked In. What Does it Mean?

BIP 91 is a code that prevents the bitcoin network to split into different chains. As Paxful is using BitGo infrastructure, your BTC will never be lost.

Ray
07/24/2017
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Keep Your Bitcoin Wallet Safe

Ray
07/19/2017
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful is hiring. PHP Ninja Developer Wanted

Rockstar front-end ninjas & heavy-duty backend tanks skilled with PHP are encouraged to apply!

Paxful Team
07/17/2017
2 min read
16 comments
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Easiest Way to Buy Bitcoins

How do you buy your first bitcoin? Is the process today as easy as it should be? Here’s what you should know before getting your first BTC.

Ray
07/14/2017
4 min read
