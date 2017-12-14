NEWS & UPDATES
Bitcoin Hack Reaches 100 in Google Trends

The search volume for the term “bitcoin hack” is at an all-time high on Google. Why might this be? Let’s have a look at what is going on in the bitcoin world.

Ray
Ray
12/14/2017
4 min read
4 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
The First School Built with Bitcoin is Ready!

Ray
Ray
12/07/2017
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Choose Your Favourite Cryptocurrency

Ray
Ray
12/04/2017
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
BlockNight in Lagos is Saturday Nov 18th at 5pm

Ray
Ray
11/17/2017
1 min read
1 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Why is Africa Using Bitcoin

Ray
Ray
11/08/2017
4 min read
4 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
School Built with Bitcoin Update

We have teamed up with Zam Zam Water, whose mission is to create a better quality of life by bringing water to those in need, one well at a time.

Ray
Ray
11/07/2017
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful is Sponsoring a Nigerian Conference to Legalize Bitcoin

Paxful is sponsoring Abuja Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Summit where our CEO will be speaking. See you there!

Ray
Ray
11/01/2017
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
We’re going to Las Vegas!

Ray
Ray
10/12/2017
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Nigeria Rises to become Africa’s #1 Bitcoin market

Ray
Ray
10/12/2017
3 min read
3 min read