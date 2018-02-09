STORIES & INTERVIEWS
How Bitcoin Helps This African Student Go To School and Pay For His Everyday Needs

Bitcoin is not just nerd currency, it has been making actual changes in peoples’ lives & improving them for better – like helping this African student.

Paxful Team
09/02/2018
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Why Does bitcoin Price Vary from Country to Country?

There are a lot of factors that revolve arounf bitcoin, but why does bitcoin prices vary from country to country?

Paxful Team
08/17/2018
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Second School From Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water

Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!

Paxful Team
07/24/2018
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
This Third Anniversary is Not Possible Without You!

We are in this together, it has been three years since we all decided that this is money OUR way! #P2PFinance is the future that you hold in your hands!

Paxful Team
07/17/2018
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Blocknight in Lagos

Blocknight, for lack of a better word, was fantastic. Paxful will be holding more events in the future, be sure to be part of the in the future!

Paxful Team
07/13/2018
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
#BuiltWithBitcoin School #2 has Begun!

Ray
07/04/2018
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful @ Consensus 2018

Consensus 2018 was a wave after wave of information and connection. It tackled a lot of issues & innovations in the cryptocurrency industry.

Ysa
06/05/2018
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
No more Negative Balances!

As of May 8, 2018, there will no longer be negative balances on Paxful. We eliminated the feature to make sure that your transaction will go more smoothly.

Ray
05/09/2018
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful.com.ng Scam

Don’t fall for Paxful.com.ng, it’s a scam site and we condemn this to the fullest.

Ray
12/18/2017
1 min read
