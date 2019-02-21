NEWS & UPDATES
Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Marketplace Paxful Announces a Joint Venture with BitMart Exchange﻿

In a strategic move to enter the growing peer-to-peer revolution, BitMart integrates Paxful onto the exchange.﻿

Paxful Press
02/21/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
You Asked and We Listened! ID and Address Verification Update Coming To Paxful!

We are excited to announce that we are updating our ID and address verification! Read all about these updates here!

Paxful Team
02/15/2019
4 min read
42 comments
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
P2P Site Hacked

One of our fiercest rivals localbitcoins was hacked through their forum and several wallets compromised. Find out steps we take to make sure that does not happen with us.

Ray
01/26/2019
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2019

Africa conducted 6.5 million trades in 2018 — an average of 17 000 trades a day.

Paxful Press
01/24/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Make free $20 with Paxful just by Sharing our post on Social Media

Share your dream for a chance to win $20 worth of bitcoin!

Paxful Team
01/14/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Happy Holidays from The Paxful Team!

What an awesome year 2018 was! Read all about what we achieved together for the past year! #P2PFinance

Basanta lamichhane
12/28/2018
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Black Friday Treat – Zero bank transfer fee!

To welcome the holiday season, we’ll be reducing the escrow fee of bank transfers by 100%. You won’t have to pay a single fee for the rest of the year!

Paxful Team
11/23/2018
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
How Much Is Bitcoin in South Africa?

The value of bitcoin in South Africa is dynamic but Paxful is keeping a close eye on several factors that affect the price to help predict it accurately.

Paxful Team
10/06/2018
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Advantages and Disadvantages of Trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

Paxful Team
09/25/2018
6 min read
