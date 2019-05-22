Don’t let your gift cards go to waste! Convert them into crypto to make money on the side. Here are the easy steps to get started.
After a bumper trading year in 2018, Paxful, is continuing their mission of facilitating financial inclusion to the underbanked across the globe. With that in mind, Paxful has decided to go on Campus Tour in Africa educating Young minds about entrepreneurship one Bitcoin at a time.
Paxful has recently added PayMe as a mobile payment option. Hong Kong-based users will be able to buy Bitcoin in a few minutes with PayMe on the phone.
Become a Paxful affiliate and earn passive income even when you sleep.
People often confuse if they have to buy a full bitcoin as their first investment but it’s actually better to buy fraction of a bitcoin as first buy.
Paxful introduces new multi-tier Affiliate Program that gives up to 50%+10% commission on the collected escrow fee every time your direct affiliates trade on Paxful.
Adds New Key Hires; Takes Stance to Improve AML Procedures and Implement KYC Requirements
Paxful has implemented a global verification process which requires users around the world who reach an equivalent of $1,500 in trade volume or wallet activity to verify their accounts through ID verification.