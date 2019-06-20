Paxful and The White Company have partnered to deliver the benefits of global payments to emerging markets, allowing Paxful customers to exchange their bitcoin into Visa or MasterCard prepaid cards in 10 fiat currencies
In this blog post, we’ll give you a quick rundown of all the new most important features we implemented this month.
Find out how you can buy bitcoin using AirTM, one of the fastest growing peer to peer transaction settlement gateway in Latin America.
The peer-to-peer finance revolution continues to mature in Latin America and Paxful is proud to partner with honest, hardworking companies like CoinLogiq who share in our vision.
Being a Paxful Affiliate can be an awesome source of side income if you know how to do it right. In this blog post, we are going to discuss five ways you can become a successful Paxful Affiliate and make a good side income with little effort.
Peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, and Airtm, a blockchain peer to peer exchange and digital wallet, are announcing a new partnership to enhance the trading experience for people in developing countries. Now, users will be able to fund and withdraw from their Paxful bitcoin accounts using Airtm as a payment method.
After LocalBitcoins deserted its cash for BTC traders by silently removing all the offers, Paxful offers an even better alternative welcoming all the abandoned users into our platform and promising to help the trades grow.
Pax 2.0 is finally here. Newer slicker design, a better UI and even improved performance. Switch to a new design from the main website footer and try out our new design.
We are seeking to enable people all around the world to obtain bitcoin in the easiest, most convenient means available to them. Bitcoin ATMs are one solution to help propel such an ecosystem.