Paxful Partners With The White Company To Allow Customers To Exchange Bitcoin Into Prepaid Debit Cards

Paxful and The White Company have partnered to deliver the benefits of global payments to emerging markets, allowing Paxful customers to exchange their bitcoin into Visa or MasterCard prepaid cards in 10 fiat currencies

Paxful Press
06/20/2019
3 min read
Product Updates: Country-Specific Payment Methods, Flexible Prices, and a New Look for the Affiliate Dashboard

In this blog post, we’ll give you a quick rundown of all the new most important features we implemented this month.

Paxful Team
06/18/2019
4 min read
How to Buy Bitcoin with AirTM on Paxful

Find out how you can buy bitcoin using AirTM, one of the fastest growing peer to peer transaction settlement gateway in Latin America.

Basanta lamichhane
06/18/2019
3 min read
Paxful Partners with CoinLogiq to Address Remittance Issues in Latin America

The peer-to-peer finance revolution continues to mature in Latin America and Paxful is proud to partner with honest, hardworking companies like CoinLogiq who share in our vision.

Paxful Press
06/18/2019
2 min read
How to Generate New Paxful Affiliates

Being a Paxful Affiliate can be an awesome source of side income if you know how to do it right. In this blog post, we are going to discuss five ways you can become a successful Paxful Affiliate and make a good side income with little effort.

Basanta lamichhane
06/12/2019
3 min read
Paxful Partners With AirTM In A Strategic Move To Expand Into Developing Countries

Peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, and Airtm, a blockchain peer to peer exchange and digital wallet, are announcing a new partnership to enhance the trading experience for people in developing countries. Now, users will be able to fund and withdraw from their Paxful bitcoin accounts using Airtm as a payment method.

Paxful Press
06/06/2019
2 min read
Paxful: The LocalBitcoins Alternative for Cash

After LocalBitcoins deserted its cash for BTC traders by silently removing all the offers, Paxful offers an even better alternative welcoming all the abandoned users into our platform and promising to help the trades grow.

Paxful Team
06/06/2019
2 min read
Paxful 2.0 is here!

Pax 2.0 is finally here. Newer slicker design, a better UI and even improved performance. Switch to a new design from the main website footer and try out our new design.

Paxful Team
05/24/2019
2 min read
4 comments
Paxful to Partner with Leading Bitcoin ATM Provider CoinFlip

We are seeking to enable people all around the world to obtain bitcoin in the easiest, most convenient means available to them. Bitcoin ATMs are one solution to help propel such an ecosystem.

Paxful Press
05/23/2019
1 min read
