NEWS & UPDATES
Digital currency, a trend that continues to gain strength in Colombia

The use of digital currency is a phenomenon that continues to grow in popularity throughout the world. Curiosity turns into adoption as more and more people find this type of currency to be an interesting and productive way to exchange their money.

Paxful Press
08/16/2019
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoin Easily Without Fees?

How peer to peer marketplaces like Paxful help beginners to buy bitcoin instantly without paying any fees.

Basanta lamichhane
08/05/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Product Updates: Spend and sell bitcoin, note to transactions, no watermark images and more

One of the main focuses at Paxful is making sure our platform is always in incredible shape. Here’s an overview of some updates you might have missed.

Paxful Team
08/05/2019
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Expert Roundup: Cryptocurrency &amp; Peer to Peer Bitcoin Trading in Africa

We ask 33 experts their take on how cryptocurrency and peer to peer trading are going to bootstrap African economies. Read their responses complete and unabridged.

Minuca Elena
07/29/2019
31 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoin with Paytm

Buy bitcoin using India’s most widely used e-wallet. Now you can purchase btc instantly and securely with Paytm in Paxful.

Basanta lamichhane
07/26/2019
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Bringing About Positive Change Bit by Bit, Paxful Makes First Cryptocurrency Donation To South African Charity

In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.

Paxful Press
07/18/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Turns Four!

This summer marks Paxful’s fourth birthday and our entire team is just beaming with excitement. Thanks to you and all of our loyal customers, we’ve been able to reach milestones and accomplish things our founders once only dreamed of.

Paxful Team
07/15/2019
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Affiliate Marketing, a Great Way For You to Make Money Online

Make money online using Paxful’s unique two tiered affiliate program. Share your affiliate link and make BTC even when you sleep.

Basanta lamichhane
07/05/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Bank Transfer Fees Have Been Lowered to 0.1%!

Buying Bitcoin with bank transfer with Paxful will be even more efficient now. The escrow fee has been lowered to an extraordinary 0.1%.

Paxful Team
06/20/2019
1 min read
