NEWS & UPDATES
Black Friday Giveaway: Here’s Your Chance to Win Back 100% of Your Trade!

The Paxful family is thankful for you and ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang. Don’t miss out on your chance to take home some free BTC!

Paxful Team
11/26/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Top 10 Countries for Cryptocurrency Mining

We’ve listed some ideal places and key drivers for profitable crypto mining. These spots are chosen based on electricity costs, climate conditions, and more.

Patch de Leon
11/26/2020
7 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a hard fork that happened in 2017. Read on to learn about its benefits and how it aims to decentralize the mining process.

Iggi Vargas
11/25/2020
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Tax: The What, How, and Why

Every country views cryptocurrency taxes in a different light. Read on as we delve deeper into the taxation process and why it matters.

Iggi Vargas
11/24/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
15 Practical Ways to Make Money with Bitcoin in 2021

Paxful’s guide to simple, easy and fun ways to earn money with bitcoin in 2021.

Iggi Vargas
11/23/2020
9 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Why Bitcoin Could Make an Excellent Store of Value

Bitcoin is often called as ‘digital gold’. However, the cases on whether it is a store of value or not live on. Let’s take a look at both sides.

Iggi Vargas
11/20/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
More Brits buy cryptocurrency as the Pandemic and Brexit take their toll

The survey reveals that the hint of a possible recession is causing Brits to question traditional banks and consider the future of digital assets.

Paxful Press
11/19/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
8 Money-Saving Tips for Holiday Shopping in 2020

As we’re celebrating the festive season differently this year, how can you make sure you’re saving extra bucks on holiday shopping? Here are some tips!

Patch de Leon
11/19/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful supports the fight against human trafficking, sponsors ATCC

Paxful joins the Anti-human Trafficking Cryptocurrency Consortium to facilitate data exchange and help develop red flags and industry best practices.

Paxful Press
11/18/2020
2 min read
