How are Paxful Affiliate Earnings Calculated?

The mathematics behind Paxful’s formula to calculate affiliate income.

Paxful Team
09/11/2019
2 min read
A Massive List of 100 Companies That Accept Bitcoin as a Payment

Wondering what to spend your bitcoin on? Here’s a list of more than 100 companies that accept bitcoin as a form of payment.

Paxful Team
09/11/2019
6 min read
5 comments
Product Updates: Enhanced Mobile Experience, Improved API and a shiny new Careers Page

Paxful Product Updates, an enhanced mobile app experience, enhanced API, careers page and affiliate dashboard.

Paxful Team
09/10/2019
3 min read
Alliance between Paxful and CoinLogiq brings 20 ATMs for Cryptocurrencies in Colombia

For the join between Paxful and CoinLogiq, Colombians have access to 20 new cryptocurrency ATMs to buy and sell crypto in a way that is simple, fast, and secure. 

Paxful Press
09/05/2019
3 min read
The Changing Landscape of P2P Finance

From bartering to smart contracts, P2P finance has come a long way. Paxful has recognized this and is leveraging the maximum utility by giving people an opportunity to trade anything with bitcoins.

Paxful Team
09/02/2019
5 min read
Women are Key to the Future of the Crypto Economy

Paxful planning to expand presence in South Africa. Plans Africa-wide recruitment drive with a focus on women. The global bitcoin marketplace also becomes the first bitcoin peer-to-peer marketplace to launch an app.

Paxful Press
08/30/2019
3 min read
Paxful To Expand Access To Bitcoin in East Africa 

Paxful aims to partner with innovation centers, learning institutions and other stakeholders in Kenya and across the region to educate the public on bitcoin and peer-to-peer finance.

Paxful Press
08/21/2019
2 min read
Expert Roundup: How Does Bitcoin Fit Into The African Fintech Ecosystem

We asked experts from the crypto industry about how they see bitcoin fitting into Fintech African ecosystem. Read their responses.

Minuca Elena
08/16/2019
38 min read
How to Buy a Small Amount of Bitcoin

People are afraid of making Bitcoin investment because they believe they’ll have to buy a whole bitcoin, which is very untrue. Buy any small amount of bitcoin with Paxful.

Paxful Team
08/16/2019
6 min read
2 comments