The mathematics behind Paxful’s formula to calculate affiliate income.
Wondering what to spend your bitcoin on? Here’s a list of more than 100 companies that accept bitcoin as a form of payment.
Paxful Product Updates, an enhanced mobile app experience, enhanced API, careers page and affiliate dashboard.
For the join between Paxful and CoinLogiq, Colombians have access to 20 new cryptocurrency ATMs to buy and sell crypto in a way that is simple, fast, and secure.
From bartering to smart contracts, P2P finance has come a long way. Paxful has recognized this and is leveraging the maximum utility by giving people an opportunity to trade anything with bitcoins.
Paxful planning to expand presence in South Africa. Plans Africa-wide recruitment drive with a focus on women. The global bitcoin marketplace also becomes the first bitcoin peer-to-peer marketplace to launch an app.
Paxful aims to partner with innovation centers, learning institutions and other stakeholders in Kenya and across the region to educate the public on bitcoin and peer-to-peer finance.
We asked experts from the crypto industry about how they see bitcoin fitting into Fintech African ecosystem. Read their responses.
People are afraid of making Bitcoin investment because they believe they’ll have to buy a whole bitcoin, which is very untrue. Buy any small amount of bitcoin with Paxful.