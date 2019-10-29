INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoin with Cash?

There are three ways to buy bitcoin with cash in Paxful. Use one of Cash in Person trades, Cash deposits to bank or send cash by mail in exchange for bitcoins.

Paxful Team
10/29/2019
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Growth in Cryptocurrency Transactions in South Africa Calls for Stronger Security Measures

Paxful calls for stronger and more rigorous security measures following rapid growth in cryptocurrency transactions.

Paxful Press
10/28/2019
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Major Milestone, Accumulates 3M Wallets, 800K In The Past 12 Months

Trading increases by 65% with continued volume growth in Kenya + India 

Paxful Press
10/24/2019
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
100 Things You Can Buy with Bitcoin

What can you buy with bitcoin? Food, cars, real estates, beauty apparels, you name it.

Paxful Team
10/22/2019
6 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin Scam Defense: How to Spot and Avoid Common Bitcoin Scams

Spot and avoid these common scam attempts you may encounter while buying/selling bitcoins.

Basanta lamichhane
10/14/2019
11 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Passion and Dedication Make Nguyễn Thành Trung a True Paxful Super Affiliate—Read His Story

Nguyễn Thành Trung from Vietnam deals with the highs and lows of burgeoning Vietnamese travel industry and maintains a successful Paxful affiliate profile.

Paxful Team
10/11/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Product Updates September: Custom Price Equation, Affiliate Program and other Minor Updates 

Paxful Team
09/30/2019
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
An Introduction to Wealth Preservation with Bitcoin

Peer-to-peer finance is taking a new course and it has led to a flurry of new possibilities for bitcoin users. These possibilities include making payments, sending remittances, and wealth preservation. 

Paxful Team
09/27/2019
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Releases State Of Cryptocurrency Among Millennials And Generation Z Survey  In 2019 

Paxful releases data that outlines the popularity, overall knowledge, and sentiment towards cryptocurrency amongst the Millennial and Generation Z populations in the United States. The survey shows that they believe cryptocurrency could replace traditional banking with 43.6% responding yes.

Paxful Press
09/19/2019
3 min read
