How to Use Bank Transfers on Paxful

At Paxful, bank transfers remain a very popular and secure form of payment. Here are simple steps to do it on our platform.

Paxful Team
12/26/2019
3 min read
Why Giving the Gift of Bitcoin May Be the Best Idea This Holiday Season

Every year you scout the nicely wrapped packages at your favorite stores but this year you want to do something different. How about gifting them bitcoin?

Paxful Team
12/20/2019
4 min read
Paxful Reports Significant Increase in Trade Volume Year-over-year, Shares Growth Since 2015 Launch

The leading bitcoin marketplace celebrates 5 years since inception. Here’s a deep look into key markets and overall growth since launch.

Paxful Press
12/19/2019
3 min read
Paxful and Binance Announce Strategic Partnership To Increase Crypto Access and Liquidity Globally

Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for Binance, providing numerous payment methods for purchasing bitcoin to Binance’s global user base

Paxful Press
12/12/2019
3 min read
Paxful Stories: How Bitcoin Trading Has Allowed Kevin Suarez to Spend More Quality Time with His Daughter

Stable income and a more flexible lifestyle are what Paxful has offered to our Barranquilla-based vendor.

Paxful Team
12/12/2019
2 min read
Everything You Need to Know About the Next Bitcoin Halving

The next bitcoin halving is expected to take place in May 2020. Here’s what it means for the bitcoin economy and miners.

Basanta lamichhane
12/11/2019
3 min read
Comment Now to Send $100 To Your Loved Ones – Entries Close in a Week!

Comment now including our hashtag #300WaysToSendThankYou to participate. The contest closes in a week!

Paxful Team
12/05/2019
4 min read
Paxful Position on the FNB closing bank accounts of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Recently the press reported that FNB plans to close the bank accounts of certain crypto exchanges in South Africa. Here’s our stance regarding this matter.

Paxful Press
12/02/2019
2 min read
How to Speculate Bitcoin Price with Charts

Speculate price per BTC with the help of charts.

Basanta lamichhane
12/01/2019
5 min read
